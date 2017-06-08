NBA Finals winners and losers: Kevin Durant steals the crown, Kyrie flubs in the clutch

With a classic Game 3 now in the books, it’s time to assign blessings and blame.

WINNERS

Kevin Durant

It wasn’t as if the game ever got away from Kevin Durant, not with that stat line, but the night certainly wasn’t his. At first, it was LeBron’s. For a while, it was Kyrie Irving’s evening to shine. In more settled times for the NBA, Stephen Curry (at 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists) may have run away with things.

In the end, though:

That’s Durant with the game-clinching 3-pointer, over LeBron’s outstretched arms, the dagger in Golden State’s 118-113 win in Game 3. Now featuring a 3-0 lead, after two games spent earning the series MVP, Durant has given his career its signature moment.

“I think he’s having the time of his life out there,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr noted after Game 3.

That’s rather apparent – 31 points, eight rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal on Wednesday. Durant kept his wits about him in spite of the standout work of Irving and James, holding court for 41 minutes. He played insistent two-way ball throughout, and in a week with talk dominated with fears for LeBron’s anticipated fatigue, Durant hasn’t earned the same treatment somehow.

Durant was slithery in repose, watching while Curry danced, trading blows with James throughout, finally lashing into action during the 11-0 run that finished Golden State’s evening, Game 3, and any legitimate hopes for a repeat of 2015 and 2016’s lengthy Finals.

Somehow, for the price of watching Kevin Durant for this Finals week alone, the pricey and too-quick payout for Golden State’s largess almost feels worth it.

Andre Iguodala

For a while there it seemed Dre wouldn’t even play, let alone contribute in his typical hearty form, in these Finals. His spring to action in Game 1 and sustained solid work in Game 2 must have come at the expense of some stomach lining, as the workhorse forward is gritting through all manner of injuries at age 34.

LeBron dominated for long stretches in Game 3, finishing with 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, but it was the 2015 Finals MVP that capped a brilliant championship turn with the game-saving play for Golden State, a last-minute swipe of LeBron James on Cleveland’s final chance at a tie:

Iguodala won’t win the Finals MVP this time around, but he at least had the presence in place to turn what could have been James’ career-crushing moment of his own into the comfortable seal on a 3-0 series lead.

The game as intended

Golden State and Cleveland were relentless in their attempts to suit only their best players and lineups in Game 3, hardly eschewing position but delineating the impact of personnel prior to acknowledging pieces that weren’t fit to help on Wednesday. For the Warriors, that meant allowing for JaVale McGee and running David West out as Wes Unseld’s clone in a game otherwise meant for the Curry family. For the Cavs, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson stay on in spite of missteps, as Cleveland intends to run its starting five ragged in a series that has provided little help for James and Irving.

Rare was the Finals night that saw Kobe Bryant or Dwyane Wade exhibit the sort of two-way brilliance that Klay Thompson supplied in Game 3, as he has throughout this series. Golden State looked every part the perfect team, ticking one step closer to that first-ever 16-0 NBA playoff run, but Cleveland appeared for the most part its deserved competitor in Game 3, if not Golden State’s equal.

That’s cold comfort for a crew of defending champs, but the Cavaliers have to earn their plaudits from the Junior Division these days. They made the mistake of declining to sign Kevin Durant in the offseason. Still, there was Kyrie (until the end), and LeBron (until the end). J.R. Smith was only nervous until he saw the front of the rim, Kevin Love kept shooting, Tristan Thompson kept trying to make himself fit into the party – tentatively curling into action offensively like a too-shy freshman, forearm-strangling that red kegger cup.

