NBA draft rumors: Latest news, buzz as lottery nears

The NBA playoffs are in full swing, but the 2017 rookie draft is right around the corner.

The draft lottery will take place on Tuesday, when the full draft order will be finalized.

Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball and Jayson Tatum are expected to be among the first players picked.

Check out Jeremy Woo's latest Big Board here.

Here's a look at some of the latest NBA draft rumors.

This post will be updated.

• Magic Johnson says LaVar Ball won't be a factor as the Lakers decide whether to draft Lonzo Ball. (ESPN.com)

• The Suns also won't penalize Lonzo for his father's antics. (ESPN)

• The Lakers met with Kentucky star De'Aaron Fox at the draft combine. (Los Angeles Times)

• Markelle Fultz is interviewing with the Celtics, Lakers, 76ers, Kings and Knicks. (ESPN.com)

• Duke freshman guard Frank Jackson will remain in the draft. (The Vertical)

• The Knicks will target French guard Frank Ntilikina and Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk. (ESPN.com)

• The Lakers have worked out 7’6" Tacko Fall and Northeastern guard T.J. Williams.