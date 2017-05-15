The NBA's 'Slide Under' Epidemic Claims Kawhi

​OAKLAND, Calif. — On an afternoon that featured one of the most debated fouls in recent memory, these facts should be indisputable: The Spurs were on track for a shocking Game 1 upset, Kawhi Leonard was playing like an MVP, and the truly unfortunate re-injury of his ankle cast a cloud over the Warriors’ sensational 25-point comeback victory. Here, following the richest game of the 2017 NBA playoffs, Zaza Pachulia found himself surrounded by reporters and television cameras demanding an answer to a question that had been circulating on social media for hours: Did the Warriors center mean to injure Leonard by sliding underneath him while closing out on a jump shot?

“That’s really stupid,” Pachulia said, looking annoyed at the perceived attack on his character. “I hate anybody going down with an injury like that. I’m an athlete too.”

But here’s what’s really, really stupid: That the heated post-game discussion devolved into a granular investigation of Pachulia’s intent, rather than a big-picture look at his action. In the dueling rushes to either tar-and-feather Pachulia for unsportsmanlike conduct or absolve him against claims of dirtiness, a more important point got lost in the shuffle.

No shooter should ever have to worry about a defender sliding under him. Period.

This isn’t just about Pachulia, whose “extra step” underneath Leonard on his closeout incensed many viewers. To be clear, Leonard told reporters that he felt Pachulia hadn’t injured him “on purpose,” and the Spurs players and coach Gregg Popovich opted against taking issue with the closeout. Meanwhile, the Warriors stood by their man, with Kevin Durant saying that Pachulia is “not a dirty player” and critics voicing complaints about the play on Twitter were “irrational.”

Pachulia’s best defense is actually his real-time reaction. After being called for a foul on the play, he took off galloping towards midcourt with his hands near his head in total disbelief. Durant rightfully pointed out that Pachulia would have had to “time that perfectly” to injure Leonard, and he would have needed serious acting chops to morph from ankle-busting sniper into aggrieved victim in three seconds flat.

Zoom out. The “slide under” happens at every level of basketball. Pick-up players across the globe winced knowingly when ABC’s baseline camera caught Leonard grasping at his left ankle in clear pain. The “slide under” happens so often that players like Bruce Bowen and Dahntay Jones have been branded with scarlet letters for repeat offenses or high-profile incidents.

The “slide under” happens so often that the NBA’s online video rulebook has a clip specifically devoted to the foul entitled, “Defensive Player undercuts airborne shooter.” In the accompanying video, the shooter suffers a sprained left ankle, just like Leonard, thanks to a defensive player’s closeout. “Defenders may not move into the landing area of an airborne shooter,” the narrator says. “Whether intentional or not, this is a dangerous play and will be penalized.”

Indeed, Pachulia was penalized. Referee Marc Davis watched the entirety of Leonard’s shooting motion and correctly whistled Pachulia for the foul. In an NBA TV interview, NBA senior VP of replay and referee operations Joe Borgia praised Davis’s call. “We see this quite often in the NBA,” Borgia said. “That defender just goes a little too far. You’re not allowed to take the landing area away from the jump shooter. Obviously a very dangerous situation for players. The referee luckily stayed on that play all the way until the shooter landed.”

The word that should pop out, both from the NBA’s online rulebook and from Borgia’s description, is “dangerous.” Leonard is as finely-tuned a professional athlete as there is in the world, a strong, savvy and focused All-Star forward who often gets compared to a machine and a robot because of his unrelenting style and restrained personality. But Leonard is a human being, and he is a completely vulnerable human being when he enters the act of shooting. With his attention split between the basket, the defender(s) around him, and his spacing relative to the three-point line and the sideline/baseline, Leonard can’t also be expected to plan for a safe and injury-free landing. The NBA clearly understands this, which is why Pachulia was assessed a foul.

