‘NBA 2K18’ arrives September 19, with Shaq gracing cover of Legend editions

Subscribe on YouTube

Publisher 2K Games has confirmed that NBA 2K18 will arrive on September 19 for just about every popular video game platform under the sun — Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3. While this is the first time we are hearing an official date, we already knew that the game was coming in September.

Although 2K has yet to reveal the cover athlete for the standard edition of 2K18, the launch date confirmation came alongside news that Shaquille O’Neal will grace the cover of the Legend Edition and the Legend Edition Gold. Both editions will only be available on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

For the Legend Edition, Shaq will appear in the No. 32 jersey that he wore for the Miami Heat across his three-plus year stint in South Beach. It will cost $100 and includes a Shaq poster, five Panini trading cards, some stickers, and a slew of digital content, including 100,000 worth of in-game currency, 20 weekly MyTeam packs, undisclosed Shaq items, and “more.”

The Legend Edition Gold will feature Shaq wearing No. 34 for the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that he won three straight NBA titles with alongside Kobe Bryant. In addition to the physical items included in the Legend Edition, Gold edition purchasers will receive an exclusive Shaq lenticular print. On the digital side of things, you’ll receive 250,000 worth of in-game currency, 40 weekly MyTEAM packs, as well as the Shaq items, and the mysterious “more” content. The Legend Edition Gold will sell for $150.

Both editions are available in digital and physical formats, but the Legend Edition Gold is a GameStop exclusive.

This marks the third time Shaq will be featured as a cover athlete in the series. He had back-to-back appearances in NBA 2K6 and NBA 2K7. Shaq has also been part of the commentating crew in the last iterations of NBA 2K.

Pre-ordering any version of 2K18 will grant you Early Tip-Off Access on September 15, allowing you to start playing four days before the competition.