Nats say Scherzer has pitching finger injury, to miss WBC

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2016, file photo, Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the first inning of Game 1 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Nationals Park in Washington. NL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and previous MVPs Buster Posey and Andrew McCutchen are among the top players confirmed to play for the United States at the 2017 World Baseball Classic. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- NL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer injured a finger on his pitching hand and will miss the World Baseball Classic.

The Washington Nationals announced Monday on Twitter that their star right-hander has a stress fracture in the knuckle of his right ring finger.

The team said the ongoing rehabilitation will keep Scherzer off the U.S. team at the WBC, which is in March, but he is still ''expected to be a full participant'' at spring training, which starts next month.

Scherzer went 20-7 with a 2.96 ERA and 284 strikeouts last season, including a record-tying 20 in one game, for the NL East champion Nationals, becoming the sixth pitcher in major league history to win AL and NL Cy Youngs.