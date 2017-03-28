Nationals: Trump declined invite for opening day 1st pitch

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump watches as Luis Ortiz fights Matias Ariel Vidondo of Argentina during a WBA heavyweight title bout at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015. Ortiz won by a knockout in the third round. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Washington Nationals say President Donald Trump has declined an invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before their game on opening day.

A spokeswoman for the baseball team said Tuesday that the White House said Trump would not be at next week's game at Nationals Park against the Miami Marlins because of a scheduling conflict.

Washington hosts Miami next Monday afternoon.

President Barack Obama threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Nationals' opener in 2010, marking the 100th anniversary of a presidential pitch to start the season. William Howard Taft first did it on April 14, 1910.