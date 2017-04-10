Baker praises 10-day DL change after Nats shelve Turner

In this photo taken Feb. 25, 2017, Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner (7) throws to first during a spring training baseball game against the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, Fla. If Turner is able to reproduce anything resembling what he did in his first taste of the majors, he will be well-known soon enough. Turner is shifting back to his natural position, shortstop, and will be counted on to spark Washingtons offense with power and speed at the top of the batting order. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Nationals placed shortstop Trea Turner on the 10-day disabled list Monday in a decision Washington manager Dusty Baker says was made easier by baseball's new, shorter DL rule.

''I think baseball did one of the best things they've done in a long time,'' Baker said of the change, which cut the minimum DL stay from 15 days to 10 for non-concussion-related injuries. The new rule is a part of MLB's collective bargaining agreement finalized last fall.

Turner strained his right hamstring running the bases during the first inning of Washington's loss in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Baker says the setback for the 2016 runner up in NL Rookie of the Year voting is no worse than initially expected. But he believes shortening the minimum DL stay is especially helpful for teams trying to manage similar ailments.

''Most guys need a week to 10 days,'' Baker said. ''Especially with the minor, minor things that are hindering you from playing, (which) possibly could injure it more, but not bad enough for you to be two weeks, 15 days on the DL.''

Turner's DL stint is retroactive to Sunday, ahead of Monday's series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Nationals recalled Michael Taylor from Triple-A Syracuse.

Turner batted .342 with 13 homers, 33 stolen bases and 40 RBIs over 72 games last season. He's never experienced a stint on the old 15-day DL, and agrees with his manager that a 10-day layoff makes sense.

''I can't rush back. I can't do anything stupid,'' said Turner, who is 3 for 19 with three steals this season. ''So I think it's probably good for me, because I definitely would try to talk my way back in early.''