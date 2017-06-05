Nationals place Jayson Werth on the disabled list, recall Ryan Raburn

The Nationals have placed outfielder Jayson Werth on the 10-day disabled list with a left foot injury and recalled Ryan Raburn from Triple-A Syracuse, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports. According to Janes, the Nationals don’t believe Werth’s injury will take more than a handful of days to resolve, but the team didn’t want to play shorthanded. (cc: Mets)

Werth fouled a ball off of his left foot during Saturday’s game against the Athletics. He was not in Sunday’s lineup. The 38-year-old is batting .262/.367/.446 with eight home runs and 18 RBI in 196 plate appearances this season.

Raburn, 36, was recently acquired by the Nationals from the White Sox. With Triple-A Charlotte, Raburn hit .277/.419/.434 with three home runs. He’s played in six games at Syracuse thus far, accruing a pair of doubles and a home run with five RBI.

