NHL: Nationals blast Rockies, Verlander bounces back

The Washington Nationals' offense is proving unstoppable early in the MLB season, while Justin Verlander bounced back on Thursday.

The Nationals pounded the Colorado Rockies 16-5 to claim their 10th win in 11 games, making it 42 runs in three in the process.

Verlander found some form for the Detroit Tigers, but they were beaten 2-1 by the Seattle Mariners.

The Philadelphia Phillies edged the Miami Marlins 3-2, the Atlanta Braves got past the New York Mets 7-5 and the Cleveland Indians beat the Houston Astros 4-3.

The St Louis Cardinals completed two wins over the Toronto Blue Jays, claiming 8-4 and 6-4 victories.

The New York Yankees shut out the Boston Red Sox 3-0, the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 6-2, the Los Angeles Angels edged the Oakland Athletics 2-1 and the Los Angeles Dodgers needed 10 innings to overcome the San Francisco Giants 5-1.

VERLANDER STRONG

Tigers ace Verlander looked very shaky in his last two starts, prompting concern. Cancel the red alert. Verlander looked very strong in seven scoreless innings Thursday against the Mariners. He struck out eight and scattered five hits and two walks in the loss.

WALK-OFF SLAM

Every kid dreams of hitting a walk-off grand slam to win a game in extra innings. Matt Carpenter lived that dream Thursday for the Cardinals.

FORGETTABLE HARVEY

Mets starter Matt Harvey gave up six earned runs in 4.1 innings against the Braves. The right-hander yielded five hits and five walks. On a positive note, Harvey had four quality starts to begin the season before Thursday's tough outing.

METS IN WASHINGTON

This is a juicy early season pitching matchup, with Max Scherzer (3-1, 1.95 ERA) facing Jacob deGrom (0-1, 2.55 ERA). The Mets' (8-13) DeGrom will have his hands full against the top-scoring team in the majors in the Nationals (16-6).