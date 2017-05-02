The Nationals are baseball's best team and it's not just because of Bryce Harper

Mike Oz

Look at the MLB standings a month into the season and it’s pretty clear who’s been the best team so far: The Washington Nationals.

The Nats, whose postseason failings are well-documented, once again entered the season with World Series-hype surrounding them. For a month at least, they’ve delivered. The Nats are 17-8, the best record in all of MLB and already good enough for a 4.5-game lead in their division.

See if they can keep it up in today’s MLB Free Game of the Day on Yahoo Sports. You can stream the Nats game with the Arizona Diamondbacks, which starts at 7:05 p.m. ET at Nats Park. You can watch on the Yahoo Sports MLB page, on the Free Game of the Day tab or right here in this very post once the game starts. Local blackouts apply per MLB rules.

So what’s made the Nats so good in 2017? It would be easy to attribute it all to Bryce Harper, who has been the most productive player in baseball this season, according to Fangraphs’ Wins Above Replacement, but it’s more than that.

Harper’s WAR is 2.1, edging out Mike Trout’s 2.0. He’s more than halfway to his 3.5 WAR from last season. Harper’s hitting .391 with nine homers and 26 RBIs, all of which put him in the top 3 in the NL. He also set an MLB record for runs scored in April with 32. More importantly, he looks healthy after last year’s mysterious downturn that seemed to be injury-related.

The Nats are the top team in baseball right now and Bryce Harper is only part of the reason. (AP)

Proof that it’s not all Bryce? Want to know the guy ahead of him in the big NL stat categories? It’s his teammate.

• Ryan Zimmerman has been perhaps the most surprising player of 2017. His bounce-back season looks both absurd and completely unsustainable, but the Nats are enjoying it while they can. Zimmerman hitting .420 with 11 homers (that’s as many as Eric Thames) and a best-in-baseball 29 RBIs. Not bad for a guy who hit 15 homers all of last season. His .218 average was bad and his -1.3 WAR was even worse.

• Daniel Murphy has been great again too. He’s hitting .343 — not bad when that’s third-best on the team, eh? — with 26 RBIs of his own.

• The Nats’ top two starters are looking as good as advertised. Max Scherzer’s 40 strikeouts rank third in the NL, while Stephen Strasburg’s 31 rank 12th.

• Then there’s Trea Turner’s .317 batting average, offseason acquisitions Adam Lind and Matt Wieters already making big contributions and Anthony Rendon putting up a week’s worth of stats in one game.

None of this is to say the Nats are prefect. They have holes — their team ERA is 24th out of 30, and they could use a proven closer — but a month into the season, they’re looking every bit like a team that’s worthy of the hype.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

