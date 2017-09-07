What does a title get you? In Clemson's case, a nap room (and other ridiculous amenities)

CLEMSON, S.C. – Bring Your Own Blanket.

That should be the newest catchphrase for homespun Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, whose lyrical maxims are the Southern version of fortune cookie wisdom. The folksy coach celebrated the school’s first national title in 35 years by moving his team into a palatial football facility that’s both the envy of college football and a grandiose shrine to its excesses.

The 142,500-square-foot expanse includes a nine-hole mini-golf course, turf Wiffle Ball field and every kind of pool imaginable. There’s a 30-yard cold tub, a lap pool, pool tables, pools with underwater treadmills and even an outdoor wading pool.

There’s also two regulation bowling lanes – complete with a bowling shoe rack of various sizes – a golf course simulator and a full outdoor basketball court under a canopy. (The hoops scouting report on Dabo The Gunner is that, well, he’s not exactly pass-first).

If the Knight Commission visited Clemson they’d need smelling salts and highball glasses to get through the trip. Clemson’s facility is a $55 million homage to extravagance, as impressive in recruiting circles as it is divisive in academic circles.

Amid the Tiger Paw carpet, second-floor slide and barber shop – credit cards accepted! – is one nuance that can’t be written off as a superfluous overindulgence. Clemson’s nap room is the single best asset of its new facility, a common-sense addition to DaboLand that even the fussy pants at the Knight Commission couldn’t twist their britches about. Clemson hails the Nap/Recovery room as “first of its kind” in an athletic facility, but the reality is that it’s long overdue.

A windowless room a curl route from the locker room has quickly merged into the daily routine of the Clemson players. Why? Ever go to a football training camp? There’s players curled up on couches, mattresses strewn in the hallways and laid out in locker rooms. Players wake up early and work themselves to exhaustion in the searing heat. It only makes sense that they’re rewarded with a quick nap. Swinney recalls occasionally going into the team room in Clemson’s old facility and turning on the lights. “Like a bunch of homeless people, they’d be laying all in between the chairs, on a slant,” Swinney said. “And they’re just trying to grab some sleep.”

I’ve been on some unique assignments in my career, from bodysurfing with a quarterback to working out with an NBA trainer to taking part in a football kicking camp. But even the late, great participatory journalism legend George Plimpton didn’t get to nap with the national champions.

When the Clemson players went to practice on a recent day during camp, Clemson officials gave Yahoo Sports exclusive napping privileges for the afternoon. I came prepared for the assignment, like any diligent reporter. I devoured an oversized rib eye at Halls Chophouse in Greenville, South Carolina, the night before and slept just five hours to arrive with appropriate drowsiness. I also labored through nine holes of mini-golf with two Clemson officials – assistant athletic director for communications Joe Galbraith and deputy athletic director Graham Neff. Beating them required exerting little energy, poor preparation for anyone looking to exhaust themselves with competition. (They played so haphazardly that it indicated they’d spent more time working than putting the past few months. Disappointing.)

Enter the nap room, and there’s four switches to control the amount of light. The temperature is set to 68 degrees for optimal comfort. An oversized fish tank bubbles at the far end of the room, providing a soothing soundtrack for some shuteye. “All you got to do is sit down and close your eyes, and you’re in a deep sleep,” Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant advised early in the day. “Once you wake up, it’s like I don’t even want to wake up because the sleep is so peaceful. It does wonders for you.”

