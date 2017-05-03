Nate Diaz says he turned down Tony Ferguson bout, won't fight this year

Nate Diaz says that he will not be fighting in the UFC in 2017. (Getty Images)

All eyes were on Nate Diaz during a special appearance on “The MMA Hour” with Ariel Helwani in hopes there would be clarity on Diaz’s immediate MMA future.

But if you were waiting for a fight announcement, you didn’t get one. Furthermore, the Stockton fighter made it clear that he won’t be fighting in the UFC at all in 2017.

“I’ve seen rumors about me and my brother fighting people but we haven’t done much talking,” Diaz explained. “I think [the UFC] is trying to bring us back in but all the pressure is coming from these rumors [about who we are fighting]. I plan on sitting out this year and I’m fighting nobody.”

Diaz has been connected to several opponents, including Eddie Alvarez and UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Most recently, Diaz has been rumored to be fighting Tony Ferguson for an interim lightweight title. Diaz addressed that particular rumor head on.

“[The UFC] wants me to fight Tony Ferguson,” Diaz said. “I gladly accepted that fight and then I gladly turned it down because of circumstances.”

One can only assume that “circumstances” has to do with fighter pay as Diaz went on a lengthy rant about returning to the Octagon only if the money is right.

“I’m all about the money. If it wasn’t about the money, then what the [expletive] are we doing it for?” Diaz said. “[After I turned the fight down], I was ignored.”

It’s safe to say that Diaz isn’t returning any time soon. And any thoughts regarding a third fight with Conor McGregor has been dashed as Diaz suggests that he’s no longer interested in fighting a smaller opponent.

“I don’t want a third fight. [expletive] Conor, he can fight himself,” he said. “I never got a compliment for whooping the golden child’s ass. I was made out to be a 200-pound monster who Conor came back and beat. I deserve to be treated with more respect than that.”

He went on to blast the potential boxing match between McGregor and Floyd Mayweather as being nothing more than a publicity stunt where McGregor has no chance.

“If Floyd beats Conor, who gives a [expletive]?” Diaz said. “I already beat Conor. You beat a guy whose ass I already whooped. I’m calling their bluff. Let’s make the fight happen and then I got the winner.”

Until then, Nate and his brother will indulge in bike racing, marijuana conventions and hanging out with their favorite rappers.

Just another day in Nate Diaz’s neighborhood.

(Watch the whole interview below. Strong language used throughout.)

