Nate Allen will be key figure in the Miami Dolphins secondary

Struggling on defense last season, the Miami Dolphins were one of the NFL’s worst overall units. Unable to stop opposing offenses from both running and passing the football, Miami depended heavily on their offense as they managed to scrape together a 10-6 regular season record and their first playoff appearance since the 2008 season.

However, that dependency on offense is what ended up costing the Dolphins in the playoffs. Bounced in the first round, Miami has shown a new push to strengthen the defensive unit this offseason by signing new players, re-signing current ones and drafting talented youngsters to provide both depth and talent for the unit. That said, one of the new players in Miami could be more important than the rest.

Signing Nate Allen this offseason, Miami added a player that will not only be expected to start early on this season but to also perform at a high level. Playing opposite Reshad Jones for the first part of the campaign while fellow new signing T.J. McDonald serves his suspension, Nate Allen’s performance in 2017 will be extremely important to the overall play of the defense.

Providing some leadership and consistency from the safety position, Allen and Jones will need to set the tone for the rest of the defense. Rescuing the cornerbacks on certain plays and helping stop the run, Nate Allen and Reshad Jones will have the chance to make big plays this season. Doing so will also open up other opportunities for the rest of the defense to join in on the action.

While Allen’s time as a starter in Miami could be short lived due to T.J. McDonald’s signing with the team, Allen will have to be a consistent threat early in the season to help set the team’s defensive tone for the entire campaign. Failing to do so could put even more pressure on other areas of the defense and set the unit up for failure once again in 2017.

Overall, Allen may have been of the most underrated signings made by the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Given the chance to start alongside Reshad Jones for the first part of this season, Allen will need to be a momentum builder and a player that sets the tone for the Dolphins defense going forward. If he can accomplish that then the Dolphins defense could be in for some big things this season.

