Nashville's depth; Pens' lessons from 2016; Mrs. Hockey, the Builder (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

OTTAWA, ON – APRIL 21: A fan dressed as a gladiator hams it up prior to the start of the game between the Ottawa Senators and the Boston Bruins in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 21, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images) More

• How did the Ottawa Senators not do this pre-game introduction during the Bruins series?

• Senators GM Pierre Dorion on Erik Karlsson: “I’ll probably get in trouble for saying this but, you believe in whatever you believe in, and they always say God rested on the seventh day, I think on the eighth day he created Erik Karlsson.” [Ottawa Citizen]

• If the New York Rangers do these three things against the Senators they’ll be successful. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong talks about his team’s turnaround and early playoff success. [Post-Dispatch]

• Pekka Rinne’s been phenomenal, but the depth of the Nashville Predators has also stepped up in a big way. [Tennessean]

• The Edmonton Oilers are ready to deal with the annoying Ryan Kesler. [Edmonton Sun]

• How will the Anaheim Ducks stop Connor McDavid? [TSN]

• What the Pittsburgh Penguins can learn from 2016 that will help them this year against the Washington Capitals. [Pensburgh]

• How the Capitals’ regular season has been building to this series. [Washington Post]

• Here are your officials and linesmen for Round 2. [Scouting the Refs]

• Gerard Gallant knew he had landed in Vegas when he took a photo with a wax statue of Britney Spears. [SI.com]

• Why Bruce Cassidy should be the one guiding the Boston Bruins going forward. [Boston Sports Desk]

• There’s growing support to get Colleen Howe into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder. [Detroit News]

• Ted Nolan on coaching again, the Buffalo Sabres and First Nations representation in hockey. [The Star Phoenix]

• The main priority for Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin is re-signing Carey Price. [Habs Inside/Out]

• Mikael Backlund looks back on a career season with the Calgary Flames. [Calgary Sun]

• Will the San Jose Sharks and Patrick Marleau be able to work out an extension? [CSN Bay Area]

• Examining the state of women’s hockey around the globe following Team USA’s win at the World Championship. [Victory Press]

• Chatting with Michelle Picard of the New York Riveters about her rookie season in the NWHL, playing for Team USA and more. [The Hockey Writers]

• An EA Sports survey reveals some potential features for NHL 18. [Pasta Padre]

• Looking at the fantasy spin of John Stevens as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings. [Dobber Hockey]

• Finally, the Milwaukee Admirals blimp attacks this member of the ice crew: