Nashville's depth; Pens' lessons from 2016; Mrs. Hockey, the Builder (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.
• How did the Ottawa Senators not do this pre-game introduction during the Bruins series?
• Senators GM Pierre Dorion on Erik Karlsson: “I’ll probably get in trouble for saying this but, you believe in whatever you believe in, and they always say God rested on the seventh day, I think on the eighth day he created Erik Karlsson.” [Ottawa Citizen]
• If the New York Rangers do these three things against the Senators they’ll be successful. [Blue Seat Blogs]
• St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong talks about his team’s turnaround and early playoff success. [Post-Dispatch]
• Pekka Rinne’s been phenomenal, but the depth of the Nashville Predators has also stepped up in a big way. [Tennessean]
• The Edmonton Oilers are ready to deal with the annoying Ryan Kesler. [Edmonton Sun]
• How will the Anaheim Ducks stop Connor McDavid? [TSN]
• What the Pittsburgh Penguins can learn from 2016 that will help them this year against the Washington Capitals. [Pensburgh]
• How the Capitals’ regular season has been building to this series. [Washington Post]
• Here are your officials and linesmen for Round 2. [Scouting the Refs]
• Gerard Gallant knew he had landed in Vegas when he took a photo with a wax statue of Britney Spears. [SI.com]
• Why Bruce Cassidy should be the one guiding the Boston Bruins going forward. [Boston Sports Desk]
• There’s growing support to get Colleen Howe into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder. [Detroit News]
• Ted Nolan on coaching again, the Buffalo Sabres and First Nations representation in hockey. [The Star Phoenix]
• The main priority for Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin is re-signing Carey Price. [Habs Inside/Out]
• Mikael Backlund looks back on a career season with the Calgary Flames. [Calgary Sun]
• Will the San Jose Sharks and Patrick Marleau be able to work out an extension? [CSN Bay Area]
• Examining the state of women’s hockey around the globe following Team USA’s win at the World Championship. [Victory Press]
• Chatting with Michelle Picard of the New York Riveters about her rookie season in the NWHL, playing for Team USA and more. [The Hockey Writers]
• An EA Sports survey reveals some potential features for NHL 18. [Pasta Padre]
• Looking at the fantasy spin of John Stevens as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings. [Dobber Hockey]
• Finally, the Milwaukee Admirals blimp attacks this member of the ice crew:
