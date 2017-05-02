Nashville Predators cashing in on playoff success

Nashville Predators CEO Sean Henry has a lot to celebrate these days.

His organization has sold out a franchise record 53 home dates in a row dating back to the 2015-16 season. Sunday’s second-round Game 3 win over the St. Louis Blues drew a 9.4 local television rating and 60.0 share, which meant 60 percent of every TV in the area was spent watching Nashville’s game.

During their postseason run, Nashville home games have been full of viral moments, from Carrie Underwood’s national anthem before Game 3 of the first-round to a sign trolling NHL on NBC analyst Mike Milbury before Game 3 of the second-round for his comments on P.K. Subban.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott attended Game 3 on Sunday, wearing a Predators jersey, which caused such an uproar from Dallas Stars fans that he later had to send out a tweet to calm them down. Former Buffalo Bills and New York Jets coach Rex Ryan, a Predators ticket holder, attended Game 2 in St. Louis wearing a Nashville jersey.

The Predators have also never held a series lead this late in the playoffs and are two wins away from a Western Conference Final berth. While the team has a long way to go to reach its championship goal, Henry was elated with the type of atmosphere his staff has helped create.

“We’ve won six games, which is great. You can’t get to 16 wins without six wins. But we won six games and the one thing we want to celebrate with our employees and everyone is the environment we’ve built,” Henry said. “We can enjoy the fact that we won Game 3, but it’s a race to four wins per-round. Until you get to that fourth win, it doesn’t mean a whole lot – except let’s not lose sight of celebrating each other’s hard work to get to the sellouts and the ratings and again the mindshare that we’re absorbing in this town.”

For a long time, the Predators have been one of the NHL’s most successful teams in blending off-ice entertainment with on-ice success, but according to Henry it started to reach a whole new level a couple of years ago.

Nashville lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in the playoffs in six games in 2015, but didn’t seem overmatched.

“It wasn’t like we just made the playoffs and got knocked out in the first round. We gave them everything they could handle,” Henry said. “People saw what could be with FIlip Forsberg and were a little more excited about Calle Jarnkork, who we acquired the prior year when we missed the playoffs. People started seeing the team differently.”

The following year they won two elimination games to beat the Anaheim Ducks in a seven-game, first-round series. In the second-round they lost to the San Jose Sharks in seven games, which was the furthest the organization had gone in the playoffs at the time.

An offseason trade of longtime captain Shea Weber to the Montreal Canadiens for Subban made Nashville a favorite to go even deeper amongst hockey punditry. This, plus Subban’s electric personality and marketing ability almost instantly pushed Nashville’s profile to a higher level in the community.

“That set this town ablaze the entire summer,” Henry said of the buzz created by the Subban trade. “The anticipation for opening day was unreal. And then a lot of experts, quite a few of you guys were picking us to be in the final four. A lot of people picked us to be in the finals and one or two picked us to win the whole thing. That was just different for our fans and it was different for us.”

After a regular season that saw Nashville finish with the eighth-best record in the Western Conference, the Predators drew the Blackhawks in the first-round. This seemed to create an ‘oh no here we go again’ type of feeling with their fans.

Chicago had long been the Gold Standard in Nashville’s division and a team that had beaten the Preds twice in the playoffs. Blackhawks fans also often took advantage of cheap flights to Nashville and invaded Bridgestone Arena in big swaths.

But after the Predators won the first two games on the road in the series, it was clear Nashville had the upper hand. Their fans knew it and drowned out Chicago supporters to a larger degree than prior postseason series.

While Underwood’s performance got a lot of the fanfare in Game 3 of that series, country star Luke Bryan sang the anthem in Game 4 and also pumped up the crowd.

