Nashville is a hockey town, so Canada was totally wrong

The “Nashville Is A Hockey Town” story has become its own sub-genre at this point.

The articles start with a hockey writer at some local greasy spoon, because it’s very important to establish a non-traditional market through its cuisine. For Kevin Allen of USA Today, it was “Jack’s Bar-B-Que on Broadway, where grub is served cafeteria-style.” Mark Spector of Sportsnet opted for a sandwich shop on Union Street, “about as far from Schwartz’s Deli in Montreal or Sarge’s Deli in New York City as hockey people could possibly find themselves.”

Then, to underscore that we’re not exactly in Kamloops here, they add a little local color with a pivot to the hockey stuff. Like when Spector writes, “Well, guess what, y’all? The Preds are fixin’ to win it all, two-stepping all the way to their first Stanley Cup in 20 years.”

Then we get to the buzz in for the Nashville Predators in the city, the gold-covered mania that’s actually been several years in the making but has only earned continental appreciation lately.

Then we get to the “wow, this is great, huh?” part and then the “hey, wow, who would have thunk it, Nashville a hockey town?” part, which is essential to any “Nashville Is A Hockey Town” narrative: One has to establish that it wasn’t before one can celebrate that it is.

Except this is revisionist history. The criticism of Nashville during its darkest hockey days – the empty seats, the ownership debacles – was less about the city not being a “hockey town” by traditional standards, but that the city would never, ever be one ever.

Because it was in the South, the oversized buckle on the Sun Belt strategy. Because it hadn’t cultivated a large, enthusiastic following after only a decade in the most non-traditional of non-traditional markets – despite five straight seasons outside the playoffs and a full 12 seasons before winning a playoff round. Rome wasn’t built in a day. Neither was Smashville.

Because Canadian markets that didn’t have to run ‘Hockey 101’ vignettes on their scoreboard deserved an NHL team more than Nashville did.

No matter how many cloying features on the Predators are produced, no matter how many celebrations of fan culture are held, no matter how many columnists make doe eyes at a diner waitress because they can use “ya’ll” in their lede, one thought bangs around my head in watching this incredible moment for Nashville hockey, just four wins away from putting a city in Tennessee on the Stanley Cup:

How completely, utterly wrong many in the Canadian media look for doubting this could ever happen.

Here’s a collection of pieces from about 10 years ago. Was coverage of the Predators’ ownership struggles and potential relocation valid? Of course. But using potential relocation as a condemnation of the market was a total misread.

The Predators were portable, thanks to their lease conditions. They had an owner willing to sell, and there was a Canadian seeking to buy at any cost. Yes, a decade into playing professional hockey in Tennessee, the franchise had yet to find solid footing. But turning coverage of Jim Balsillie’s desire to move the Predators or their lease struggles as a eulogy for a hockey town was as shortsighted then as it’s completely inaccurate now.

Ken Campbell of The Hockey News in 2008, in a post titled “Why Not Just Move The Preds Now?” regarding the team’s new lease:

I mean, geez, isn’t this getting a little tiresome? We all know that this lease simply bought Nashville a little more time to play hockey with the big boys before it goes back to being the minor league hockey city it should have always been. We all know the Predators will leave after the 2009-10 season when they lose $20 million or don’t average a paid attendance of 14,000, or both.

This is not a shot at the good people of Nashville. The ones who support the Predators are as rabid as any other, there just aren’t near enough of them to make it work. And there never will be. Live with it. As a resident of South Carolina once told me, “We get hockey. We just don’t like it.”

