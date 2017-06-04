How Nashville fans used NHL's wildest party to push Predators

NASHVILLE – Hockey fans are usually like a mood ring.

They reflect the disposition of the game being played, whether that’s elation or tension, back at the players on the ice. A good thing happens, the arena goes nuts, and more good things happen.

Or you get a situation like that annual pit of despair in Washington D.C., where the nervous sense of impending doom on the ice is amplified by fans who are also haunted by a history of devastatingly inventive disappointment. “You feel it in the crowd. It’s in there. You tell me in that Game 7 that you couldn’t feel it,” said Capitals GM Brian MacLellan recently.

The Nashville Predators fans inside and outside of Bridgestone Arena for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, however, were something different. Sure, they’ve had playoff disappoints, but not at a volume where dread trumps enthusiasm for the first Final round game on home ice.

And so Predators fans offered something rarely seen or experienced: They were a mood-altering narcotic, rather than a mood ring; rather than reflect the vibe, they created and sustained their own, and in the process propelled the Predators to their first Stanley Cup Final victory as a franchise.

The best example: That TV timeout after Jake Guentzel converted a fortuitous rebound into the game’s first goal at 2:46 of the first period. Down 2-0 in the series, down 1-0 on home ice, knowing your goalie is struggling and knowing the Penguins are 12-2 when scoring first. What did the Predators fans do? They cheered. Loudly, and then louder than that.

They cheered with purpose, attempting to maintain the sense of jubilation that had blanketed the area since around noon on Saturday. They cheered to lift the players up, change their mood and prevent the Penguins from adding another goal or two in a few-minutes span, like they had in the previous two wins. They got on their feet during a TV timeout and they cheered because they knew, at that moment, their team needed something beyond the norm.

“That doesn’t happen every day,” said defenseman Mattias Ekholm.

No, it doesn’t. None of this does.

View photos

Nashville is otherwise known as “NashVegas.”

While there are literal comparison points between the two cities – bountiful entertainment and nightlife, flowing booze and plentiful sin, marinated in kitch – one look around in the hours before Game 3 spoke to the intrinsic shared DNA between the two.

In Vegas, at any given moment, you’re surrounded by any number of groups and individuals, with any number of reasons for being there. And so in NashVegas on Saturday, the area around Bridgestone Arena had Predators fans and Penguins fans, and day drinkers and country music fans there for CMA Fest, and about two dozen bachelorette parties and, most strikingly and somewhat hilariously, “The Walking Dead” fans flooding the streets as they left a nearby zombie convention.

So you had someone carrying a catfish to throw on the ice standing next to someone in a faux wedding dress with plastic cup full of wine next to someone carrying a barbed-wire-wrapped bat they referred to as “Lucille.”

Such is NashVegas.

The confluence of these fans, along with the necessary dedicated space for NHL pregame concerts and events, made the sidewalks of Broadway slightly more crowded than Bourbon Street during peak Mardi Gras. Gold clad, sweaty people jammed shoulder-to-shoulder, squeezing through each other to open bar doors, or simply to the next block of them. Around 3 p.m., fans started setting up lawn furniture ahead of Game 3, in order to secure spaces for the outdoor party, taking up even more real estate. At one point I saw a couple notice a woman with a stroller and then acted as her lead blocker through the crowd so she could get to her car, like two fullbacks making room for a running back.

The postgame estimate by Nashville PD was that over 50,000 people converged around the area to experience Game 3. And if you think that party vibe and sanguine support didn’t imprint on the Predators as they arrived for the game, then you haven’t spoke to Frederick Gaudreau.

Read More