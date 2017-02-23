NASCAR's next big star might just be … from Mexico

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — In the shadow of the Sierra El Fraile mountains north of Monterrey, Mexico, lies a tiny, winding track known as Kartódromo de Monterrey. Its cracked, pitted asphalt is edged by faded red-and-white concrete bumpers, marked by dented orange cones, and encircled by chain-link fences. Tiny karters trundle along the track, their overlarge helmets bobbling as they try to keep control of their two-stroke, two-dozen-horsepower karts.
Fourteen hundred miles to the east gleams the track at Daytona International Speedway. Its historic turns front a $440 million grandstand, and its crown-jewel race is the leading edge of an $8 billion national-broadcast behemoth.
Fourteen years ago, an 11-year-old kid got behind the wheel of a go-kart for the very first time at the Kartódromo, and on Sunday, that same kid – Daniel Suarez – will slide in behind the wheel of the $300,000, 800-horsepower No. 19 Arris Toyota to start the Daytona 500.
It’s been an impossibly fast journey from karting to NASCAR’s highest echelon for Suarez, a handsome, engaging driver who couldn’t even speak English six years ago. He arrives at Daytona bearing the weight of expectations from half a dozen angles, including:
• Replacing a championship favorite in Carl Edwards, who abruptly retired earlier this year.
• Representing an entire nation as a Mexican driver in a predominantly American-driven sport.
• Serving as one of the leading lights of NASCAR’s increasing push to get younger and to appeal to fans outside the graying everything’s-been-terrible-since-Dale-died fanbase.
• Driving with not one, not two, but three premier-level sponsorships in a sport where sponsors are more important than oxygen.
That’s a lot for anyone to handle, let alone a 25-year-old who has turned exactly zero competitive laps in a Cup car. But if anyone’s ready to take on the burden of representing a team, a sport, and a nation, it’s Suarez. Here’s why.
Most NASCAR drivers start their racing careers as youngsters (Kevin Harvick), toddlers (Jeff Gordon), or in utero (Dale Earnhardt Jr.). Suarez didn’t even think of driving a car until that fateful day at the Kartódromo, when a friend talked him into taking a drive and rerouted the course of his life. Suarez spent five years in karts, winning race after race, and in 2007 he jumped to NASCAR’s Mexico series. It was there that he learned racing’s hardest truth: money trumps everything, even speed.
“You are constantly working to find sponsors,” Suarez said. “As you move up, it costs more money, so you have to find new sponsors or get your sponsors to give you more money.”
But Daniel, with the help of his father Alejandro, hustled to scrape up dollars, keeping himself behind the wheel as he continued to advance up the racing ladder. In 2011, at age 19, he began splitting his time between NASCAR’s Mexico and the K&N East series. His first sanctioned NASCAR race in the United States came in February 2011 at Phoenix International Raceway, a long, long way from Monterrey. He finished 31st.
He was also lonely as hell, living by himself in a foreign country where he didn’t know the language or the customs. “There were a lot of times that first year that it was tough,” he said. “No sponsor. No friends. All you have to do is keep going forward.”
He did, and starting in 2012, Suarez began bending racing to his will. He notched two wins in the NASCAR Mexico series. The next year, he went full-time in K&N East, and that performance was enough to earn him a gig with Joe Gibbs, racing in the Xfinity Series, as well as a position in NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity outreach program. He debuted with two races in 2014, ran a full-time schedule and won Rookie of the Year in 2015, and then had his triumphant 2016, a year that saw him reach victory lane three times and finish in the top 10 in 27 of 33 races.
His culminating moment came at the Xfinity Series championship at Homestead, a race where he led 133 of 200 laps and survived multiple restarts to hold off three challengers.
“If you understand what kind of pressure he was under as that race unfolded – I was in race control and I couldn’t sit down,” said Jim Cassidy, NASCAR’s senior vice president of racing operations. “Restart after restart, it appeared he was calm, but he was still driving the daylights out of that race car.”
Suarez’s preternatural smoothness behind the wheel, his ability to remain calm and in control during the most tension-filled moments of his entire career were enough to convince Joe Gibbs Racing that he would be an outstanding Cup-level driver in 2018 or 2019.
And then Carl Edwards decided to hang up his steering wheel, and suddenly Daniel Suarez got an unexpected promotion.
“We could tell this kid was going to Cup at some point,” Joe Gibbs Racing VP of sponsorship and partner relations Heath Cherry said. “It was not a matter of if, but when. We knew Danny was going to get this opportunity to drive the 19 car, and when Carl retired, that just moved everything up.”
The kid who had to scratch and scrape for sponsorship suddenly found himself with three major global partners in Arris, Stanley and Subway. The kid who not long ago spent long days alone in a North Carolina apartment now finds himself voicing an animated car in the upcoming “Cars 3.” It’s one hell of a fast change, but by all accounts, Suarez is handling his new burdens well.
“A driver like Daniel, for us, is bringing the total package,” said Jill Gregory, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for NASCAR. “He’s a fantastic personality with a passion for NASCAR racing and the fans. He’s also been able to back that up with on-track performance. That’s the magic combination.”
Plus, as the first Mexican-born driver to win in any of NASCAR’s national series, Suarez eases NASCAR’s entry into the coveted Hispanic demographic. NASCAR is upping its Hispanic-outreach efforts across the board, from broadcast affiliates to publications to social media outlets, and much of that coverage will be focused on Suarez.
“Daniel has the ability to authentically speak to a demographic of people that no one else in our garage area or our circuit can do,” Cherry said. “NASCAR realizes that, our partners realize that.”
Plus, there’s still the matter of racing. Suarez concedes that he’ll have to do plenty of on-the-job training with matters both large and small. On a broad scale, the Cup cars handle differently, the Cup tracks are more unforgiving, and the Cup drivers are fiercer competition. On a micro level, this is a guy who’s still just a few years removed from learning English by watching cartoons in his apartment. In a sport where communication between driver and team must be comprehensive and instantaneous, there’s no room for translation errors.
In order to communicate at NASCAR tracks, Suarez has needed to learn redneck English, which is its own unruly animal. He’s had to learn not only how to decipher Southernisms, but to alter his own pronunciations – not pronouncing “patience” like “passions,” for instance – to allow for his crew chief and team to comprehend him.
“It’s tough!” Suarez said, laughing. “There’s always a lot going on, a lot to learn. In the beginning, I couldn’t understand anything, but I am always trying to learn from everything.”
That theme – just trying to learn – comes up again and again in conversations with Suarez. Part of it is surely the truth; he’s a guy who’s now competing wheel-to-wheel against guys who were driving at the Cup level when he was literally still in diapers. But part of it’s pure 21st-century athlete, a way to reroute complex or uncomfortable questions back onto safe, stable ground.
Many of those uncomfortable questions revolve around Washington, D.C., and specifically the deteriorating relations between the United States and Mexico under the new Trump administration. How well will NASCAR’s predominantly conservative-skewing fan base react to a driver so proud of his heritage he sports a Mexican flag on his helmet?
Suarez eludes the question as smoothly as passing a lap-down car.
“There will always be a little of that [prejudice],” he said. “But you have to deal with it, and go with it, and have fun. I have to receive that question, but I’m here to race.”
“The thing to remember about Daniel is, this is a great success story,” Cherry said. “This is what our country is all about, opportunity. Daniel came to this country not knowing English, and he’s made the most of his opportunity.”
More on Yahoo Sports:
• Teammate trolls All-Star Kyrie Irving’s flat-Earth belief
• Ex-NFL star fired over wife’s Instagram pic
• Tom Brady posts ‘suspect board’ in jersey heist case
• Danica Patrick opens up about concussion battles
____
Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.
819