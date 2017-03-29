NASCAR rookie Suarez has new crew chief at Joe Gibbs Racing

Driver Daniel Suarez looks out from his garage during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series auto race Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- NASCAR rookie Daniel Suarez has a new crew chief.

Joe Gibbs Racing said crew chief Dave Rogers is out indefinitely on personal leave. Scott Graves will now call the shots for the No. 19 Toyota in the Cup series.

Graves had served as the crew chief for JGR's No. 18 Xfinity team. His replacement will be named next week.

Suarez won the second-tier Xfinity Series championship last season and was promoted to Cup when Carl Edwards made the unexpected decision to step away from racing.

Suarez, NASCAR's first foreign-born champion, has two straight top-10 finishes.

Rogers is a veteran crew chief who was worked with Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin at JGR and was within 10 laps of winning a Cup title last season with Edwards.