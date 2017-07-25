NASCAR Power Rankings: When 4 of last week's top 5 crash, who gets No. 1?

Welcome to Power Rankings. As always, Power Rankings are far from a scientific formula. In fact, it’s the perfect blend of analytics and bias against your favorite driver. Direct all your complaints to us at nickbromberg@yahoo.com and we’ll try to have some fun.

1. Kyle Busch (LW: 5): Yeah, we admit this looks really weird on the surface. Moving Busch up four spots after he crashed out at Indianapolis does seem a bit crazy.

But this is how we’re justifying it. Busch had, by far, the best car during Sunday’s race. He would sprint away from the field on every restart and won the first two stages.

And the wreck wasn’t his fault. OK, the circumstances that precipitated it might have been (more on that in a second), but Busch had control of his car. It was Martin Truex Jr. who got loose — understandably so — and slid into Busch, causing Busch’s car to spin into the wall.

Without that crash, we think it’s a safe assumption the Brickyard 400 doesn’t unfold the way it did. Are there still some crazy crashes? Likely. But the battle for the lead isn’t nearly as compelling with Busch and Truex still in the field.

2. Kevin Harvick (LW: 4): Harvick is the only one of last week’s top five to make it through Sunday’s race unscathed. He solidly had one of the race’s best cars, and finished the first stage in fourth and the second stage in fifth.

He was one of the guys poised to strike after the wreck with Busch and Truex, but a late caution for a crash involving teammates Clint Bowyer and Kurt Busch did him in. As Harvick had pitted from the lead group — and wasn’t one of the drivers attempting to stretch his fuel at the end of the race — he wound up back in traffic and finished sixth.

“We were on the lead strategy and unfortunately the strategy that wound up taking over was the strategy that was halfway through the middle of the pack,” Harvick said. “And then when the caution comes out, you know it’s gonna happen when everything gets mixed up and then we were just stuck in a hornet’s net and wound up getting beat up a little bit.”

3. Martin Truex Jr. (LW: 1): Busch and Truex had kept their positions at the front of the field through the first 100 laps of the race because they worked very well together on restarts. While Busch had the better car — and led 87 of the 110 laps he completed — the two drivers had an agreement on restarts to not race each other hard into turn 1.

The Toyota teams of Joe Gibbs Racing and Furniture Row Racing have been the best in NASCAR at working together on various arrangements and strategies since Truex’s team shifted to Toyota. The manufacturer-first approach (most of the time, anyway) is commendable from an organizational standpoint. And it’s been highlighted because the Toyota cars have been so fast since 2015.

The crash between Truex and Busch was a product of cooperation going away. Before the restart on lap 111, the agreement to work together disappeared because the race could have been decided with just one more pit stop.

That’s why Truex raced Busch so hard into turn 1. Because he was trying to take the lead — and get the benefit of clean air — he got loose underneath Busch. You know the rest.

“I guess we could have continued to play the teammate game and try to settle it on a green flag pit stop, but he could be that much faster than me and yard me by three seconds on a run with the clean air then I would never be able to get the opportunity to pass him back even if we had to settle it on a pit stop,” Busch said.

Truex too took the hindsight is 20/20 approach.

“We worked well together and that’s the hard part about this stuff is when it’s time to go,” Truex said. “I feel awful and just made a mistake. Definitely should have picked the outside and it would have been fine I guess … We had an awesome car today and we got out front, I don’t think they were going to be able to beat us.”

It’s fair to wonder just how the accident is going to help the Toyota cooperation going forward, especially given what Busch’s crew chief Adam Stevens had to say to members of Truex’s team after the accident. Because you know there’s going to be a point where Toyota teams are up front and racing each other for vital points in the playoffs.

Kyle Busch's crew chief Adam Stevens was involved in a heated verbal exchange with the No. 78 team Sunday at @IMS. https://t.co/OgZNUEPr1M — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 25, 2017

