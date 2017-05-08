A NASCAR fan has a back tattoo of Nick Saban, and it is glorious (photo)

Nick Saban’s face was spotted on the back of a NASCAR fan Sunday. (Getty)

Alabama announced a raise for Nick Saban last week. And if there was any remaining doubt about the Crimson Tide coach’s status, it was erased this weekend — at Talladega Motor Speedway, of all places.

An Alabama fan decided to go shirtless Sunday at the race, revealing a back tattoo that featured a portrait of Saban, the Alabama “A” and a list of all the years in which the Tide won the national title.

Bama fan at Talladega is rocking a Nick Saban back tat. Amazing. (Via reader email tip). pic.twitter.com/rK59fJWgVp — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 7, 2017





[Follow Dr. Saturday on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr]

There’s no mention there of 2015, the last year in which Saban and the Tide captured the crown, so the body of work remains slightly incomplete.

Still, that bad boy is incredible. And it must have been quite intimidating to have starting back at you all day if you were sitting behind this gentleman.

For the record, Ricky Stenhouse won the race.

– – – – – – –

Matt Fortuna is a contributor for the Yahoo Sports blogs. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Matt_Fortuna