NASCAR drivers mourn death of Nicky Hayden

On Monday morning, 2006 MotoGP champion and American World Superbike Championship rider Nicky Hayden died from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident last week. He was 35.

Nicknamed the “Kentucky Kid,” Hayden was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Italy. The incident left him in critical condition with injuries to his chest and head, including serious brain damage.

Throughout Monday, NASCAR drivers took to social media to share their thoughts on Hayden’s passing.

Saddened by the news that Nicky Hayden has passed. Honored to have met him. My heart goes out to his family and friends across the world. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 22, 2017





Tough to hear about the passing of Nicky Hayden. Thoughts are with his family. — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) May 22, 2017









Sad day! Never had the chance to meet him but loved how much fun he had while becoming the absolute best of his profession. RIP #NickyHayden pic.twitter.com/2Tb67GBjhC — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) May 23, 2017









RIP my friend!!! My thoughts and prayers with his family and friends���� We need to create conscience on roady safety and respect. pic.twitter.com/mWesHknDFR — Juan Pablo Montoya (@jpmontoya) May 22, 2017





Very sad to here the news of @MotoGP legend & champion Nicky Hayden passing. Thoughts go out to his family & friends. — Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) May 22, 2017





Thoughts & prayers are with the family & friends of @NickyHayden ���� https://t.co/s5AMWqDiEo — JJ Yeley (@jjyeley1) May 22, 2017





