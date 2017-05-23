NASCAR drivers mourn death of Nicky Hayden

Daniel McFadin

On Monday morning, 2006 MotoGP champion and American World Superbike Championship rider Nicky Hayden died from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident last week. He was 35.

Nicknamed the “Kentucky Kid,” Hayden was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Italy. The incident left him in critical condition with injuries to his chest and head, including serious brain damage.

Throughout Monday, NASCAR drivers took to social media to share their thoughts on Hayden’s passing.









