NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule at Talladega

Once again, it’s that time: It’s ‘Dega!

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series return this weekend to Talladega Superspeedway. And super – or super-sized – it is: the sport’s largest (2.66-miles around) racetrack.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the winningest active driver at Talladega with six wins (his father had 10). The younger Earnhardt will be making his next-to-last scheduled appearance at Talladega.

Here’s this weekend’s schedule:

All times are Eastern.

Friday, May 5

9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11:30 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Xfinity first practice (Fox Sports 1)

1:30 p.m. – 2:25 p.m. – Xfinity final practice (FS1)

2:30 p.m. – 3:25 p.m. – Cup first practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)

4:30 p.m. – 5:25 p.m. – Cup final practice (FS1, MRN)

6 p.m. – ARCA race (76 laps, 202.16 miles)

Saturday, May 6

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

10:30 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds) (FS1)

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1 p.m. – Sparks Energy 300 Xfinity race (113 laps, 300.58 miles) (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4 p.m. – NASCAR Cup qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds) (Fox, MRN)

Sunday, May 7

9:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

12 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting

1:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

2 p.m. – Geico 500 (188 laps, 500.08 miles) (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

