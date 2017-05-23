NASCAR announces 2018 schedules for Cup, Xfinity, Camping World Trucks

NASCAR announced the 2018 schedules for its three national series and they include significant changes in Cup.

The season will begin with the Clash and Daytona 500 qualifying taking place on Feb. 11. Previously, those events were held on separate dates. The Clash moves to from a Saturday night to Sunday afternoon. Daytona 500 qualifying will precede it.

The Daytona 500 moves to Feb. 18 – its earliest date since 2010.

The Richmond spring race moves back to a Saturday night race after having been run on Sunday this year.

The playoffs will see a big change.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the cutoff race for the playoffs on Sept. 9. The playoffs will open Sept. 16 at Las Vegas. Richmond, which had been the cutoff race since 2004, moves into the playoffs and will be on Sept. 22, a Saturday night. The first round ends Sept. 30 at Charlotte on the track’s oval and infield road course. Dover moves to the first race in the second round. The final six races of the playoffs remain unchanged from this year.

2018 MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Site

2/11 Daytona International Speedway (Clash / Daytona 500 Qualifying)

2/15 Daytona International Speedway (Duel)

2/18 Daytona 500

2/25 Atlanta Motor Speedway

3/4 Las Vegas Motor Speedway

3/11 Phoenix International Raceway

3/18 Auto Club Speedway

3/25 Martinsville Speedway

4/8 Texas Motor Speedway

4/15 Bristol Motor Speedway

4/21 Richmond International Raceway

4/29 Talladega Superspeedway

5/6 Dover International Speedway

5/12 Kansas Speedway

5/19 Charlotte Motor Speedway (Monster Energy All-Star Race)

5/27 Charlotte Motor Speedway

6/3 Pocono Raceway

6/10 Michigan International Speedway

6/24 Sonoma Raceway

7/1 Chicagoland Speedway

7/7 Daytona International Speedway

7/14 Kentucky Speedway

7/22 New Hampshire Motor Speedway

