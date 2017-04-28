Nasarawa's Ayeloso eyes Rivers United scalp

The Solid Miners player says his side are gunning for a victory against Stanley Eguma's men to move up the Nigeria topflight log

Suraj Ayeloso says Nasarawa United kicked off the 2016/17 Nigeria Professional Football League campaign on a good note but struggled at some point due to their inability to pick maximum points in their home games.

The Solid Miners ended the first stanza of the league with a 1-0 defeat to ABS FC in Ilorin to rank 12th on the table with 24 points from 18 league games, and the goalkeeper believes a win over Rivers United in their rescheduled fixture will put them in a considerable position to fight for a continent ticket in the second stanza.

"We started the season very well by going to Bauchi to pick a point, but after that, we had some poor run, but later towards the end of the first stanza we picked up again," Ayeloso told Goal.

"By the time we play our outstanding match which we are going to win, (in sha Allahu) we will be 8th or 9th that will be 8 points behind the leader.

"Our aim is to win a continental ticket and also win the FA Cup."

Ayeloso also stated that Nasarawa United will not miss any player that decides to quit the club during the mid-season transfer window, adding that they have quality players capable of doing more than they did for the club.

"We won't miss any of the players that left us as we have quality players to take their place when the second half resumes,'' he continued.

"The position of the team then motivates me, what I mean is that if you see after week one, we were among first 5 teams, but after that we languished in relegation zone due to lack of clean sheets, but when we are able to kept clean sheets we are able to stabilize in the log."