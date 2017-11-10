Nared adjusting to leadership role for No. 14 Lady Vols

FILE - In this March 20, 2017, file photo, Tennessee's Jaime Nared (31) grabs a rebound between Louisville's Ciera Johnson (40) and Myisha Hines-Allen (2) during an NCAA women's college basketball tournament game in Louisville, Ky. Nared was caught off guard this year when a teammate called her a "mother figure," but that's a role she's filling as one of the lone seniors on a freshman-laden team. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tennessee guard/forward Jaime Nared says she was taken aback recently when a teammate referred to her as a ''mother figure.''

''I'm (just) 22 years old,'' Nared said.

Yet that's a role Nared has this season as one of the seniors on a Tennessee team relying heavily on a heralded four-person freshman class . The 14th-ranked Lady Volunteers open the season Sunday by hosting East Tennessee State, and Nared wants to make sure this group doesn't adopt the same bad habits that limited Tennessee last year.

Tennessee is attempting to rebound from a 20-12 season that ended with a second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Louisville , only the second time they've failed to advance beyond the round of 32.

The Lady Vols beat three of the teams in last year's Final Four - including road victories over eventual national champion South Carolina and runner-up Mississippi State - but lost six games to teams that missed the NCAA Tournament.

''We were a talented group,'' Nared said. ''It's more than that, though. You can't just be a talented group and come up to games and expect to win. It takes so much, especially playing in the SEC, playing against the top teams in the country.

''You can't just be talented. You have to work hard. You have to be willing to take a step away from what you want to accomplish and change that to what the team wants to accomplish. That's the biggest thing that we've struggled with. I think that's the difference in this year.''

Nared and senior center Mercedes Russell are expected to lead this freshman-laden team. Nared averaged 15.6 points and 6.9 rebounds last season, up from 8.3 points and 4.8 rebounds her sophomore year. She scored 30 points in a victory over Mississippi State , had 27 points in an upset of South Carolina and made the game-winning basket against Notre Dame .