Tennis: Nadal hails 'very important victory' after finally beating Djokovic

Rafael Nadal acknowledged the significance of a first victory over Novak Djokovic since 2014 on Saturday as the fit-again Spaniard continued his resurgence.

In a clash between two former world number ones at the Madrid Open, Nadal defeated Djokovic 6-2 6-4 to reach the final of the ATP 1000 event.

After struggling for form and fitness in recent years, Nadal appears to be nearing his best during the 2017 clay-court season, winning in Monte Carlo and Barcelona, with his favourite grand slam, the French Open, fast approaching.

Indeed, the last time Nadal got the best of Djokovic was in the final at Roland Garros three years ago, before losing the subsequent seven meetings.

"I think I played a really good first set," he said.

"The second set I was a little bit more nervous. I played a little bit shorter. I think then the match was more even. Finally I managed to win it.

"It's a very important victory. It gives me the possibility to play another final and to continue in a positive line.

"I am happy [with] the way I played today, being able to make it to the final once again. I'll try to be 100 per cent and ready for tomorrow's match."

Djokovic, who parted with his entire coaching staff earlier this month as he seeks to return to the summit of the men's game, credited his long-term rival with a superior performance.

"Rafa was obviously a better player today," he said.

"He deserved to win. He was controlling the match from beginning to the end. All in all, I did try my best. It wasn't a very high quality of tennis from my side. I made a lot of unforced errors, especially in the first set.

"He managed to do whatever he wanted, especially in the first set. I was getting a lot of balls back. He was serving well. He was using his court positioning well.

"Today was warmer than last three, four days, so conditions were quite different. The ball was bouncing very high. He managed to be better in these kind of conditions."