Tennis: Nadal delighted with win over 'one of world's best' Goffin

Novak Djokovic is up next for Rafael Nadal, who felt he had overcome a significant hurdle in beating David Goffin in Madrid.

Rafael Nadal claimed to have beaten "one of the best in the world" after continuing his fine form with victory over David Goffin at the Madrid Open.

The Spaniard, victorious in Monte Carlo and Barcelona, triumphed 7-6 (6-3) 6-2 on Friday to set up a semi-final showdown with Novak Djokovic.

And four-time winner Nadal certainly felt his clash with Goffin had provided him with suitable preparation for his meeting with the reigning champion.

"It was a beautiful game, we both played at the very highest level and there were great points for everyone to see," the world number five told Spanish television.

"He demands the most of you, he's one of the best in the world, one of the candidates to win the most important trophies.

"I knew I was playing well in the first set, but I just couldn't take my chances. Winning is very important, but also the way I'm playing at the moment makes me very relaxed."

Djokovic leads the head-to-head record against Nadal 26-23, having won the last seven.