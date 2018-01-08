NAACP and anti-fascists plan to protest Trump in Atlanta

The Associated Press
FILE-In this Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Fla. An Atlanta police official says, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, the agency is working with the U.S. Secret Service ahead of President Donald Trump&#39;s visit to the city for Monday&#39;s college football title game. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

ATLANTA (AP) -- The NAACP is urging people to wear white and hold anti-Trump signs on Monday. Another group says demonstrators will ''take a knee'' before the big game to protest President Donald Trump's visit to Atlanta.

Atlanta police and the U.S. Secret Service say they worked with the Secret Service on preparations for months before the College Football Championship game between Alabama and Georgia.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People said Sunday that wearing white is meant to mock the ''snowflake'' label Trump's supporters use to describe their opponents.

Another group, Refuse Fascism ATL, says that before kickoff, they'll ''take a knee against Trump'' outside CNN's world headquarters, in solidarity with athletes who have knelt during the National Anthem to protest racial injustice.

