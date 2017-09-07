Myles Garrett out a while with high ankle sprain as Browns curse lives on

It just seems like on any other team, this wouldn’t happen.

Technically, a teammate falling on the No. 1 overall pick during a drill and causing him to suffer a high ankle sprain could happen anywhere, but it had to happen in Cleveland. Just a few days before the 2017 regular season kicked off, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a high ankle sprain. That injury always takes a little longer to heal, and in announcing it the Browns said they would update his status “in a couple of weeks.”

It’s a good thing the Cavaliers won one title, or the entire city of Cleveland might really believe there’s a hex on it. The Browns have certainly endured more bad luck than one team ever should.

Garrett, the top pick of the draft, looked good through the preseason. Many of the Browns rookies played well, most notably second-round pick DeShone Kizer. He’ll start for Cleveland when it hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. But Garrett is the crown jewel of the draft class, and he’ll be sitting out a while. Since the Browns won’t want to make the injury even worse by rushing him back, it’s uncertain if Garrett will even be back this month. We’ll see how he heals.

All we know now is that Garrett will start the season on the sideline. Only in Cleveland.

