Mykkele Thompson did not expect to be selected in the 2015 NFL Draft.

He was casually watching the final day of the draft and not paying attention to his cell phone. Thompson noticed a New York area code on his phone. That grabbed his attention because the New York Giants were the only team to bring him for a workout.

Thompson paid closer attention to the draft and saw the Giants owned the next pick, the 124th overall pick in the draft. They used it to select Thompson.

“I was shocked,” Thompson said after his draft day conference call with the Giants. “I don’t even know how to explain it right now.”

Thompson’s selection was like a dream come true. His NFL career, thus far, has been a nightmare. He tore his Achilles tendon in the Giants’ 2015 preseason opener and missed the rest of the 2015 preseason and the entire regular season. Last season, Thompson was placed on season-ending injured reserve after a Week 2 knee injury.

Thompson has only one tackle in his NFL career.

The former University of Texas product was present when the Giants began organized team activities (OTAs) last week. He was healthy and ready to go. Thompson didn’t practice with the safeties. He practiced with the cornerbacks.

The Giants have a deep talent pool at the safety position. They have All-Pro Landon Collins and Darian Thompson, who missed most of his 2016 rookie season after a foot injury that required. The Giants also have Nat Berhe, Andrew Adams, and Ryan Murphy. They also signed Duke Ihenacho, Jadar Johnson, Eric Pinkins, and Trey Robinson.

Thompson’s best shot to make the 53-man regular season is at the cornerback position. There is an immediate drop in talent after Janoris Jenkins, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, and Eli Apple. Thompson played both safety and corner at Texas, so the transition should not be difficult for him.

The post Mykkele Thompson hopes to make Giants 53-man roster by switching to cornerback appeared first on Cover32.