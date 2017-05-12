Mutual interest between Giants and LeGarrette Blount likely over after Patriots issue “May 9 tender”

The alleged mutual interest between the New York Giants and free agent running back LeGarrette Blount likely came to an end Tuesday.

The team Blount played for in 2016, the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, issued a seldom used unrestricted free agent tender known in NFL circles as the “May 9 tender”.

This tender stipulates that if Blount remains unsigned after July 22, he can only play for the Patriots in 2017. If he signs with the Giants or another team before July 22, Blount would count towards the 2018 compensatory draft formula.

Blount’s tender is worth $2.1 million, which includes base salary and incentives.

AROUND COVER32

This Week in NFL History: This Week in NFL History: May 7 through May 13

John Mara: Giants co-owner John Mara talks Davis Webb, Odell Beckham Jr. with Rich Eisen

Mark Herzlich: Mark Herzlich learning tight end, honored by United Way of New York City

Dalvin Tomlinson: Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson first Giants rookie to agree to deal/a>

Brandon Marshall: Brandon Marshall impressed with Giants head coach Ben McAdoo

Josh Johnson: Josh Johnson thinks Giants have “one of the better quarterback rooms in the NFL”

Plaxico Burress: Plaxico Burress pens emotional open letter to NFL rookies as a warning

The Patriots had until Tuesday (May 9) to extend this tender to Blount. Blount is the only player in the NFL to receive this tender. He will not sign it yet.

The Giants (or any other team) interested in signing Blount would do so only if a deal is reached that would go around the compensatory draft pick calculation. The NFL management council would need to approve any deal that seeks to circumvent the compensatory draft pick. If one is reached, it would be the first time in NFL history a deal was reached to circumvent the compensatory draft pick.

Blount, 30, is coming off a career year. He carried the ball 299 times for 1,161 yards and an NFL-leading 18 touchdowns. The market for Blount’s services has cooled significantly since the beginning of free agency.

If Blount doesn’t sign with another team or returns to the Patriots by July 22, he wouldn’t be able to sign with a team until mid-November.

There is also the chance Blount returns to the Patriots. He was with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick at Game 5 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

The post Mutual interest between Giants and LeGarrette Blount likely over after Patriots issue “May 9 tender” appeared first on Cover32.