Muschamp says 2 linebackers leaving South Carolina program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- South Carolina coach Will Muschamp says two reserve linebackers are leaving the Gamecocks football program.

Muschamp said Friday that sophomore Jalen Dread and freshman Sherrod Pittman have chosen to leave.

Dread, a 5-foot-10, 220-pounder from Foley, Alabama, played 10 games, mostly on special teams, in 2015, but did not see action this past fall in Muschamp's first season.

Pittman, 6-foot, 225-pounds from Jacksonville, Florida, played in three games this past season. He was suspended two games in September for violating team rules. Pittman did not play in South Carolina's final five games.

Muschamp says after meeting with both, ''We mutually agreed to part ways.''

Pittman posted a message on Twitter, ''Thank you South Carolina for the experience I've received!''

---

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org