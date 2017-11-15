Muldrow, Davenport lead No. 12 WV women past Sac St 101-47

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) -- Teana Muldrow and Naomi Davenport combined for 49 points on 20-of-25 shooting and both had double-figures in rebounding and No. 12 West Virginia rolled to a 101-47 win over Sacramento State on Tuesday night.

It is the first time the Mountaineers (2-0) scored 100 points in back-to-back games. They beat Central Connecticut State 102-52 in their opener.

Muldrow was 10 of 13 from the field for 27 points and had 12 rebounds while Davenport was 10 of 12 for 22 points with 10 boards. Katrina Pardee added 15 points and Kristina King had 11 for the Mountaineers, who have reached the century mark in three-straight games, counting their exhibition.

The Mountaineers scored the first four points and after a Maranne Johnson 3-pointer for the Hornets, West Virginia scored the next 17. Davenport had nine in the run and 11 in the quarter, which ended with WVU up 29-4. Then the Mountaineers made 9 of 15 shots in the second quarter, Muldrow scored nine points and the lead went to 46-19 at the break.

There was no slowing down after that as WVU outscored the Hornets 30-12 in the third quarter with three 6-0 runs and an 8-0 run. The Mountaineers ended up shooting 53 percent (39 of 73) with a 55-38 rebounding advantage and turned 22 turnovers into 28 points.

Johnson had 20 points for the Hornets, who shot 25 percent (18 of 73) for the contest.