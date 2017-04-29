Muhoroni Youth - Tusker Preview: Brewers seek for back to back wins

Coach George Nsimbe will be going for a second straight league victory when the brewers face the sugar millers

Muhoroni Youth lost many of its senior players including top scorer Wycliffe Ochomo but are slowly gaining momentum in the top tier.

Two wins, two draws and three defeats puts the Awasi-based side in the 12th position with eight points. After Tusker's poor start to the season, it seems coach George Nsimbe is slowly getting it right and the champions are now on the right track. The eleven times champions are a place higher after two wins, three draws and two defeats.

Of the ten previous meetings, the brewers have managed six wins and two draws, losing two times.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Muhoroni Youth: Faina Jacobs has started the season well and has formed a good understanding with Paul Muchika. It will be another huge test again for these men. Captain Kennedy Rono is known for his pace and intelligent moves and he is definitely going to be tough for the brewers.

Tusker: Humphrey Mieno masterminded his team's comeback against Nakumatt FC last weekend and he will want to replicate the same against Muhoroni. Another player, who had a decent outing was Jackson Macharia, and this man is expected to trouble the sugar millers away.

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Fri 23/09/16: Tusker 2-1 Muhoroni Youth

Sat 05/03/16: Muhoroni Youth 1-2 Tusker

Fri 02/10/15: Tusker 2-3 Muhoroni Youth

Sat 11/04/15: Muhoroni Youth 2-2 Tusker

Sun 19/10/14: Tusker 2-0 Muhoroni Youth

Sat 29/03/14: Muhoroni Youth 1-1 Tusker

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Muhoroni Youth: Salim Sowedi, Robert Mudenyu, Robert Ouma, Faina Jacobs, Paul Muchika, Collins Agade, Bliss Kityo, Maxwell Onyango, Ishmael Kabugu, Kennedy Rono and Daniel Otieno.

Tusker: Duncan Ochieng', Collins Shivachi, Shafik Batambuze, Marlon Tangauzi, James Situma, Cercidy Okeyo, Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, George Mandela, Michael Khamati and Allan Wanga.