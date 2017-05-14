Moustakas has HR, 4 RBIs, Royals finish sweep of Orioles

Kansas City Royals pitcher Chris Young throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- 8Mike Moustakas homered and drove in four runs to help the Kansas City Royals rally from five runs down to beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-8 Sunday.

Jorge Soler and Drew Butera also homered for the Royals. Soler's 464-foot shot to center leading off the seventh was the longest by a Kansas City player this season.

The Royals have won four straight, matching a season high, and six of seven since moving Alcides Escobar to the leadoff spot.

Moustakas homered off Kevin Gausman with Butera and Escobar aboard in a five-run fourth when the Royals sent 11 men to the plate. Gausman was pulled after retiring only 10 of the 21 batters he faced, allowing five runs and nine hits with two walks.

The Royals scored two runs, one unearned, in the fifth, which included Alex Gordon scoring from second on Manny Machado's throwing error after Escobar's bunt.

The Orioles jumped on Royals starter Chris Young for five runs in 3 2/3 innings. Young gave up home run to Chris Davis to leadoff the second and a two-run shot in a four-run fourth to Caleb Joseph to finish his day. Ryan Flaherty contributed a two-run double in the fourth.

In two starts this season and 13 starts last year, Young is 1-8 with an 8.74 ERA, allowing 55 runs on 80 hits, including 29 home runs, in 56 2/3 innings.

Davis reached base five times on his homer, RBI single and three walks.

Matt Strahm (1-2), the second of seven Royals pitchers, picked up the victory. Kelvin Herrera, pitching in three consecutive days, finished up for his eighth save in nine chances. After Joseph's RBI double in the ninth, Herrera struck out Seth Smith and got Jonathan Schoop on a fly ball to strand runners at second and third to end the game.

Richard Bleier (0-1) took the loss.

The nine runs and 14 hits were season-highs for the Royals.

ORIOLES RECALL BLEIR

The Orioles recalled Bleier from Triple-A Norfolk, where he had a 0.61 ERA, allowing one run in 14 2/3 innings with 15 strikeouts and no walks. Bleier had a 1.96 ERA in 23 relief appearances last season for the Yankees. The Orioles optioned LHP Vidal Nuno, who had a 6.75 ERA in nine bullpen outings, to the Tide.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: CF Adam Jones was not in the lineup for the first time this season. ''He's pretty banged up,'' Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. ''He's got a sore hip. He's diving, different stuff.'' With a day off Monday, this will give Jones two days to rest.

Royals: LF Alex Gordon, who left the game Friday with right groin tightness and sat out Saturday, was back in the Royals' lineup. Gordon went 0 for 4, dropping his average to .153.

UP NEXT

Orioles: LHP Wade Miley will start the series opener Tuesday at Detroit after a day off Monday.

Royals: RHP Jason Hammel, who allowed a career-matching 13 hits in his previous start, draws the starting assignment Tuesday against the Yankees.