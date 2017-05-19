Mourinho: They’re not ready, but batch of youngsters play; Pogba, too

Manchester United takes pride in bringing kids into the top team, but rarely like this.

And imagine if Sunday’s tilt against Crystal Palace still mattered for the relegation race!

Jose Mourinho is going to toss a whole bunch of young players into his XI on Sunday against Crystal Palace, giving the Old Trafford crowd a look at several intriguing names including 20-year-old goalkeeper Joel Pereira.

Paul Pogba will play a bit and Wayne Rooney probably will not as United prepares for Wednesday’s UEFA Europa League final against Ajax in Sweden.

Mourinho admits the kids aren’t ready for this particular experience. From Sky Sports:

“Joel and O’Hara. Mitchell. Harrop. Gomes. McTominay. Fosu-Mensah. Axel. Lots of them together, no. I will bring three or four first team players to play one half where I can give some experience to the team.” Are they ready? “No. One in the middle of a good structure, a dynamic and experienced structure, yes. Lots of them together, no.”

Axel Tuanzebe has played the last couple games for United, and Timothy Fosu-Mensah has made 20 combined appearances over the last two seasons.

As for Pogba, whose father passed away before last weekend’s match at Arsenal.

“Paul is fine. Strong guy, strong mentality. He is learning how to live after his father passed away but he is strong and he knows he needs to play next Sunday because he doesn’t play, train for a long time and he needs these minutes on the pitch. He plays against Palace.”

