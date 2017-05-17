MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden in critical condition after road accident

2006 MotoGP world champion and current World Superbikes Championship rider Nicky Hayden is reportedly in critical condition following a road accident on Wednesday in Italy.

Hayden, 34, was out training on his bicycle in the Rimini province when he was struck by a car, leaving him with chest and head trauma.

According to a report from Rimini Today, Hayden was treated on-site and stabilized before being transferred to the local hospital, Ospedale Infermi Rimini, where he remains in a critical condition. The official World Superbike website also added that emergency services were called to the scene before his being transported to hospital.

His Honda Superbike team provided an official update within the hour.

Thank you to all Nicky’s fans for your support after his accident. He’s receiving medical attention in Italy, and we must now be patient… — Honda WSBK (@HondaWSBK) May 17, 2017





… The medical teams are working hard, and we will provide updates as soon as they are available — Honda WSBK (@HondaWSBK) May 17, 2017





.. all we can confirm is that Nicky was involved in an incident while cycling & has been transferred to a hospital near Rimini for treatment — Honda WSBK (@HondaWSBK) May 17, 2017





Known as ‘The Kentucky Kid’, Hayden is America’s most recent MotoGP world champion, claiming the title in 2006 with Honda.

Hayden also raced for Ducati before moving into WSBK last year, claiming one race win for Honda en route to fifth place in the riders’ championship.

UPDATE, 2:15 p.m. ET: The official MotoGP Twitter account released an update as of 8 p.m. CET that Hayden was transported to the Cesena hospital for further treatment and possible surgery.

Update as of 20:00 CET: Nicky was taken to the Cesena hospital for further treatment and possible surgery. — MotoGP™ ������ (@MotoGP) May 17, 2017





