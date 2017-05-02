Mosimane adamant Kekana will sign new Sundowns deal

Mosimane strongly believes his captain will remain at the club despite his contract expiring at the end of the season

Head coach Pitso Mosimane is confident that Hlompho Kekana will extend his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Kekana’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and talks have dragged on between the two parties.

In recent years, Sundowns have lost two of their former captains in Alje Schut and Ramahlwe Mphahlele.

While the Dutch-born defender returned the Netherlands following his spell at Chloorkop, Mphahlele failed to agree terms with Sundowns and he subsequently left for rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

However, Mosimane is adamant that Kekana will remain at the club, as he believes no South African club could match the prestige of Sundowns.

“I am not worried about Hlompho (Kekana),” Mosimane told the media.

“Really, if he were to leave, he will go overseas. Where is he going? Does he want to play (Caf) Champions League or not? You can choose to go to a team that doesn’t play Champions League, it’s up to him. Champions League is big. It takes you to the (Fifa Club) World Cup and gives you a position in Bafana Bafana. So, you choose what you want, and we look after our players,” Mosimane added.

“I think you know what happens with the prize money when we win any cup. How many trophies did we win last season? And the president gives us all the money. I think anyone should think about it when you want to cross the floor because of a salary, only because someone pays R10 000 more,” he continued.

“It’s difficult to outbid Sundowns because it’s not about money but prestige,” Mosimane concluded.