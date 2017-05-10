More shakeups to Fox, CBS NFL broadcast booths

The changes keep coming when it comes to NFL announcers.

You already know that Tony Romo has joined CBS's top broadcasting team (alongside with Jim Nantz) and Jay Cutler is headed to Fox, where he'll be paired with play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt and analyst Charles Davis.

Earlier this week, word came down that veteran CBS game analyst Solomon Wilcots is out after 16 years with the network.

It seems that James Lofton will fill Wilcots' role.

Meanwhile, Fox has announced that former Chiefs tight end, Tony Gonzalez. is joining its Fox NFL Kickoff show, which airs before Fox's regular pregame show.

Gonzalez recently left CBS' NFL Today pregame show, which just added Nate Burleson and Phil Simms, who was replaces by Romo.

Got all that?