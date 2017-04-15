Morales' HR in 9th lifts Jays over O's 2-1, stops skid

Toronto Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales, right, is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a walk off home run to defeat the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game in Toronto on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) -- Kendrys Morales homered off Tyler Wilson leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays stopped a seven-game losing seven-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Roberto Osuna (1-0) had allowed Jonathan Schoop's sacrifice fly in the top half. Toronto, off to the poorest start in franchise history, is just 2-9 this season and has scored three runs or fewer eight times.

Morales homered on the first pitch of the inning from Wilson (1-1), who entered with two outs in the eighth and retired Jose Bautista on a flyout to strand a runner at second. It was the second home run of the season for Morales, who hit a grand slam in a 5-2 win at Tampa Bay on April 6.

Alec Asher, recalled from Triple-A to fill the fifth slot in Baltimore's rotation, gave up one run and three hits over 6 1/3 innings in his Orioles debut.

Toronto went ahead in the seventh when Asher hit Jose Bautista with a pitch leading off, took second on Troy Tulowitzki's one-out single and scored on pinch-hitter Darwin Barney's two-out single off Donny Hart. Bautista slide into the plate as center fielder Adam Jones' throw bounced past catcher Welington Castillo.

UMPIRE CHECK

Umpire Dale Scott, who sustained a concussion after being hit by a foul tip in Friday night's game, was released from a hospital early Saturday but did not work the game. Scott said he felt OK and results of a CT scan were normal.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: To make room for Asher on the 25-man roster, Baltimore optioned RHP Stefan Crichton to Triple-A Norfolk.

Blue Jays: After being called up from Triple-A Buffalo to replace Josh Donaldson, who was placed on the 10-day DL, utilityman Chris Coghlan made his 30th big league start at third base. Coghlan was 0 for 2 in his Toronto debut.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Dylan Bundy (1-1, 2.70 ERA) gave up just one run in seven innings of work during a 3-1 win over the Blue Jays on April 5.

Blue Jays: LHP J.A. Happ (0-2, 5.40) faces Bundy and the Orioles for the second time this season.