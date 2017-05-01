Mooy named Huddersfield Town's Player of the Year

The Australian playmaker has enjoyed a brilliant season with the Premier League promotion contenders, winning four awards

The accolades keep coming for Aaron Mooy, with the Socceroos midfielder being named Huddersfield Town's 2016-17 Player of the Year.

the big one, voted for by #htafc fans; the Hargreaves Memorial Trophy Player of the Year is Aaron Mooy!#htafcannualawards (DTS) pic.twitter.com/F8znu1jTU5 — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) April 30, 2017

Mooy was named Huddersfield's Foundation Player of the Season earlier this week.

The 26-year-old was also included in the English Football League's Team of the Season and the Championship's PFA Team of the Year.

The latest honour was presented at the club's Annual Awards dinner on Sunday.

@htafcdotcom awards: The PLAYER OF THE YEAR as voted for by #htafc fans goes to AARON MOOY #htafcannualawards pic.twitter.com/37FqSdD665 — West Yorkshire Sport (@WYSdaily) April 30, 2017

Speaking to Huddersfield's YouTube channel after picking up his latest award, Mooy - who is on loan from Manchester City - said: "It's been a good year for me personally but the team's been excellent.

"It's great to be part of a good team, and still going, still got games to play and much more we can win.

"I think I've definitely improved. I'm more well-rounded now, there are more parts to my game, so I'm thankful that [manager] David's [Wagner] given me the opportunity to come and play with the team.

"I've loved every minute so far. It's not over yet and I'm still hoping it can get better."

Mooy has notched four goals and 10 assists in all competitions for the Terriers in 2016-17 as he has settled in quickly to England's second tier after shining in the A-League with Melbourne City last term.

Huddersfield will contest the Championship play-offs for the first time later this month with a spot in the Premier League on the line.

Mooy and Co. lost 2-0 at Birmingham City on Saturday with the Australian coming off the bench as Wagner rested a number of key players.