Mookie Betts has a message for Red Sox fans: 'Stand up for Adam Jones'

In the aftermath of Adam Jones being taunted with racial slurs at Fenway Park, Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts has a simple message for the people who root for his team: “Stand up for Adam Jones.”

Betts, who is also African-American, is the Red Sox star outfielder, a face-of-the-franchise type player who is already a fan favorite in Boston. He spoke out about the issue Tuesday on Twitter:

Fact: I'm Black too ✊????Literally stand up for @SimplyAJ10 tonight and say no to racism. We as @RedSox and @MLB fans are better than this. — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) May 2, 2017





If you missed the ugliness at Fenway: One fan hurled a bag of peanuts at Jones and was ejected from the game. Jones also said he was called the N-word by Fenway fans “a handful of times.” The Red Sox apologized to Jones on Tuesday, and said 34 fans were ejected from Monday night’s game, more than double a usual game.

After the game, Jones told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale: “It’s unfortunate that people need to resort to those type of epithets to degrade another human being. I’m trying to make a living for myself and for my family.”

Some Red Sox fans on social media have championed the idea of Jones getting a standing ovation when he returns to the field on Tuesday and throughout the four-game series in Boston. Betts seems to think that’s warranted.

Some Boston fans and some in the Boston media, however, seem to think Jones might be making it all up because there’s no proof. Or they think the entire thing is being blown out of proportion.

Take this guy who replied to Betts:

@zwash300 @mookiebetts @SimplyAJ10 @RedSox @MLB Guy is paid millions to play a game. No excuses for racism. But everyone needs to calm down. Seriously 1 guy was tossed for it. — Pat Pelletier (@PatPellGolf) May 2, 2017





Or Gerry Callahan of the popular Kirk & Callahan morning show on Boston radio station WEEI, who was entertaining the idea that Jones made it all up.

I'm traveling today. Serious question – has anyone backed up Jones' claim? Sounds like there were LOTS of witnesses. Have we heard from any? — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) May 2, 2017





What if you think he's making it up? Still want to stand and cheer? https://t.co/4iVtk4HkdL — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) May 2, 2017





It’s nice to see Betts — who is just 24 — setting a better example.

