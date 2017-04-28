Montreal GM knows he already lost P.K. Subban trade (Trending Topics)

Not sure if you heard the great news, but the Nashville Predators made it through to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in stunning fashion, while the Montreal Canadiens got bounced in the first round by a fairly underwhelming New York Rangers team.

Haha, they traded P.K. Subban straight up for Shea Weber, who’s older and worse than him but has Certain Qualities which actually make him better, such as Leadership and Hardtoplayagainstness. So ironic, then, that it was in fact the Montreal Canadiens who got the easier draw but lost in the first round. Crazy.

No one could have seen this coming.

And while, sure, it’s very funny that Marc Bergevin owned himself into oblivion with this trade for any number of problems that anyone could have seen on the day the trade was made … like, what’s the point of bringing it up? I am, of course, not averse to a large amount of grave-dancing when things go the way you predict, but this one Bergevin saw coming even as he had a brave face about how this was the right trade for the Habs in the immediate future.

Point being: Giggling about it, while fun and cathartic, is kinda maybe not as fun or cathartic as it should be because Bergevin already knows full well he [expletived] up and it will cost him his job at some point in the near future.

Believe me, there’s no disguising the fact that Subban is great, and should be the biggest star in the league. No one has, or indeed had, deluded themselves otherwise. He had three points in Game 1 against St. Louis and looked untouchable doing it. Montreal knew the kind of player it was losing on the ice when it traded him, as well as the player it was losing in the room. Bergevin thought, wrongly, that Weber could be better married to the system Michel Therrien wanted his team to play.

In making the trade, Montreal got rid of its only real puck-moving defenseman (leaving aside the fact that he is, in point of fact, a world-class puck-mover) and decided it would settle into a, shall we say, more methodical approach.

The Canadiens, of course, knew that by trading for a defenseman who was older, slower, and more expensive, they were banking on Weber’s ability to mesh into a doomed-to-fail system as something that would give them an immediate edge so they could compete in a weak division for the next year or three.

That’s it.

Now, was it smart for Bergevin to choose a coach with a long track record of failure over a relatively young, elite player? Of course not. Even the Buffalo organization, inept as it may be, recognized that would be a mistake.

But it’s a mistake Bergevin made as he attempted to wring just a little more competitive juice out of a roster that wasn’t really ever going to be able to truly compete for a Cup unless Carey Price got on a roll starting around April 15. Obviously we all understood right away that this was a bad idea, but at what point do you suppose the realization set in among members of the Canadiens front office that this last grand experiment had blown up in their faces?

Obviously, the jumping-off point for that discussion is the date on which Michel Therrien was fired. Did Bergevin know at that point that his cause was doomed? If you pay a hefty premium for a guy to better fit into a coach’s system, and then fire that coach, well you’re gonna have a lot of buyer’s remorse.

Now, to be fair, the Habs were able to make a major upgrade in terms of coaching quality. But a Claude Julien system is heavily reliant on three things: defensively responsible centers, elite goalies, and defensemen who can get the puck up the ice.

Montreal, to one extent or another, has the first two. Without Subban, it doesn’t remotely come close to having the third.

So the next point at which Bergevin probably realized this season was a lost cause was the trade deadline. The team’s acquisitions at that point screamed, “I have no idea how to handle this.” Obviously the team had some pretty clear needs, and Bergevin did nothing to address them, likely in large part because there was no way he could.

Where do you get a puck-moving defenseman or No. 1 center with what Montreal had to offer? Hell, even if Montreal had the raft of picks, prospects, and NHLers that, say, Toronto or Buffalo do, who’s giving up a player like that? The Brandon Davidson acquisition was the closest thing to the kind of help they needed, and while he’s a useful depth defender, they needed something more substantial.

