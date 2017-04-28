Montreal bar becomes ‘Chez Subban’ until P.K., Predators win Stanley Cup (Photo)

Bars and restaurants throwing their full support behind their local sports teams happens every year. Remember during the 2011 Stanley Cup Playoffs when a couple of Boston Pizzas in Montreal and Vancouver went and changed their name because the Canadiens and Canucks were playing the Boston Bruins?

In Montreal, the feelings are still very raw regarding the P.K. Subban trade; so much so that one local establishment has gone all in on the Nashville Predators’ Cup run now that the Canadiens are out.

Montreal’s Chez Serge, a popular spot to watch Habs games, has transformed into Chez Subban until P.K. and the Predators win the Stanley Cup.

Owner Paulo Branco, like many Canadiens fans, still loves Subban and is now firmly entrenched on the Predators’ bandwagon. With help from friends who own a sign company, Chez Serge became Chez Subban in less than 24 hours this week.





“I love the Montreal Canadiens but I really miss P.K. I wanted to show P.K. some love and honour him,” Branco told Yahoo Sports on Friday, “let him know that he still has lots of fans who want him to lift the Stanley Cup this year. He just needs another 11 wins. He’s got this!”

NHL.com’s Arpon Basu showed Subban a picture of the new sign after Friday’s morning skate and the defenseman was impressed.

So I showed Subban this. Huge smile when he saw the pic: "It's pretty cool…I’ll have to stop by for lunch when I get there this summer.” https://t.co/gxbmDtO865 — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 28, 2017





So how long is Chez Serge going to be known as Chez Subban?

“The sign remains until P.K. drinks a Molson beer with me at the bar from the Cup,” Branco said.

