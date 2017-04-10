Monday's Game of the Night: Cleveland at Miami, where LeBron needs one more take

The 2016-17 NBA regular season, thankfully, is nearing an end. Though the tops and bottoms of the standings have all been straightened out since January or so, little has been made certain yet beyond the Golden State Warriors’ move to ensure home-court advantage through the Finals. Even with just a short run left, there is still plenty to figure out as the NBA takes to April.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and join a league today]

Since we all need the reminders as to who is set to start the playoffs where, who needs a bump during awards season or with a statistical accomplishment, and who is doing their best work in losing in order to grab improved lottery ball odds, Ball Don’t Lie is set to look at what should be your game of that particular day between now and the end of the term on April 12.

View photos Erik Spoelstra. (Getty Images) More

Monday’s Game of the Night: Cleveland at Miami, 7:30 p.m. ET

If, last autumn, you had pitched the idea of an early-April Cavaliers/Heat game having a significant return, a contest to determine the order of the top and bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, you wouldn’t have been laughed out of the NBA’s scheduling offices. This was a hoped-for No. 1 vs. No. 8 showdown last August, because sometimes the guesswork works out.

In a league with so much to figure out (the NBA still has half of its playoff matchups to determine with just three nights left in the regular season), there are still holes to fill in. Even with just a few hours left and weirdly, unless you count the still-amusing Brooklyn/Boston pairing, even though there are no in-division games on Monday night.

The Cavaliers probably expected to be in this position, with the Raptors and Wizards gearing for an all-out attack on this team’s top seed entering 2016-17, and with the Celtics having their own assets to work with as the year moved along. This team always knew that it would have to protect its standing in the East, and the unsettled tone has less to do with the sterling set of combatants (we’re still not swayed) that the conference has sent Cleveland’s way, and more to do with the Cavs’ uninspired use of its collection of talents.

Similar uneasiness also sits in with the Heat, who enter Monday tied on record with the Chicago Bulls for the No. 8 slot in the East. Chicago sits eighth, and the Heat ninth, because the Bulls own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Neither could have presumed the way they’ve gotten here — Cleveland’s carping, Boston hardly makes a move, Miami stays together even after an 11-30 start — was the way it was always going to be. Especially when those of us in the media get involved.

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

The cute takeaway from Miami’s run through the last half-season is that Pat Riley and his club would never tank, a charming lie told with the confidence that only a 28-11 sprint could create.

Riley, as coach and GM, TOTALLY tanked during the summer of 2002. Staring down what the 2003 draft would eventually provide, he did most of his 2002-03 offseason player shopping after store hours (Sean Marks, Travis Best, LaPhonso Ellis) in August and September, after everyone had gone home. By 2007-08, with either Derrick Rose or Michael Beasley acting as the prize, Riley (as coach and GM) shut down Dwyane Wade with five weeks left in the season and started Earl Barron down the stretch in order to acquire better lottery odds.

Riley and the Heat tank. They just haven’t had to in 2016-17 because Erik Spoelstra is a damn good coach (certainly better suited for rougher waters than Riley has ever been as coach, as Riley would be the first to acknowledge), and because the Heat, when healthy, are better than 11-30. Even if they’re not as great as 28-11.

Read More