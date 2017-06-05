Monday morning one-liners

The push for WR Jeremy Maclin is picking up steam around the Bills.

The Dolphins may be in the market for more cornerback help.

When Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski catches a bride’s bouquet, he spikes it.

A list of five Jets who have done well during OTAs.

Ravens RB Terrence West isn’t taking anything for granted in the competition for playing time.

Several former Bengals are on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Should the Browns have run the ball more often last season?

The Steelers have gotten bigger at wide receiver.

The Texans continue to work on strengthening ties to Mexico.

The offensive line is a work in progress for the Colts.

CB Doran Grant hopes his stay with the Jaguars is longer than in his first three NFL stops.

Titans rookie WR Corey White may be stepping up his workload.

Changing the angle of his helmet made Broncos LB Brandon Marshall safer and a more effective tackler.

Will Spencer Ware lead the Chiefs in rushing this year?

The Raiders have jumped on the Warriors bandwagon.

Said Chargers QB Philip Rivers of C Spencer Pulley, “I have good feel with him from a snap standpoint, a communication standpoint. He played a lot for us last year at guard, so he’s used to being in there with us.”

Said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones of RB Darren McFadden, “Darren’s a daddy on our team and I say that respectfully — the players look up to him tremendously, he’s one of the handful of leaders we have. He’s all business, he’s all pro. Boy does he still have that burst and speed. We’ll see, in my mind, a lot of Darren McFadden this year.”

Giants WR Brandon Marshall said he’s a little sore after a limited OTA workout last week.

Three questions for the third week of Eagles OTAs.

Redskins RB Rob Kelley may not be Fat Rob any more.

Little is settled at wide receiver for the Bears.

Is Antwione Williams a candidate to start at linebacker for the Lions?

The changing nature of the NFL is impacting the Packers linebacker plans.

Breaking down film of Vikings rookie TE Bucky Hodges.

Falcons LB De’Vondre Campbell had Lasik surgery on his eyes this offseason.

Panthers LB Luke Kuechly almost wound up in North Carolina for college after visiting Duke.

RB/KR Marcus Murphy is hoping to see more of the field for the Saints this year.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston likes what he’s seen from rookie WR Chris Godwin.

The Cardinals’ search for a punt returner may bring them back to Patrick Peterson.

Rams LB Connor Barwin is enjoying life in Los Angeles.

49ers LB Navorro Bowman’s family has aided his return from a torn Achilles.

Checking in with some of the Seahawks newcomers.