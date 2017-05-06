Mona Barthel wins Prague Open for fourth WTA title

PRAGUE (AP) - Qualifier Mona Barthel of Germany rallied to win the Prague Open on Saturday, beating unseeded Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic 26, 75, 62.

Barthel broke Pliskova for a 42 lead in the final set before converting her second match point for her fourth WTA title and the first since 2014.

''I can't believe it,'' Barthel said. ''Somehow, I made it. I'm completely exhausted.''

The 82nd-ranked Barthel saved three match points in the second round of qualifying on her way to victory in the final.

Barthel dropped her serve Saturday to go 34 down in the second set but she got a break back in the following game. The German wasted a set point at 5-4 but converted her second set point to take the set 75.

Barthel improved her record against the 58th-ranked Czech to 21.

In the first set, Barthel dropped her serve in the opening game with two straight double faults. Pliskova broke her twice more before serving out the set.

''I'm sorry I didn't make it,'' said Pliskova who was seeking her second WTA title.

This article was originally published on SI.com