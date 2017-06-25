MMA fighter curses Golden State Warriors for White House snub

After the biggest win of his burgeoning MMA career on Saturday night, ex-NFLer Matt Mitrione took the mic to call out the Golden State Warriors and invite himself to the White House.

For the former New York Giants lineman, knocking out MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko, one of the greatest heavyweights in mixed martial arts history, in a mere 74 seconds wasn’t enough.

In Mitrione’s Bellator card debut at Madison Square Garden, the fight almost ended in a double KO on the minute mark, when he and Emelianenko landed simultaneous punches. Mitrione was quickest to react, finishing Emelianenko with a roll of punches as the veteran lay sprawled on the ground.

From near DOUBLE KO to Matt Mitrione finishing legend Fedor Emelianenko with an early first round TKO #Bellator180 pic.twitter.com/vArMaUom5n — Sports Degens (@TheSportsDegens) June 25, 2017





That’s when things got interesting.

In his post-fight interview inside the ring, Mitrione looked into the camera and first addressed his children. “My kids, put your ear muffs on.”

The warning was merited as the 38-year-old proceeded to curse the NBA champion Golden State Warriors for refusing to go to the White House. His own invitation may not be coming but Mitrione made a point of saying he’d accept, going as far as calling President Donald Trump ‘my man.’

(Warning: NSFW below)

Fuck Matt Mitrione stupid Trump ass pic.twitter.com/5sU2Ly0hEW — Girthworm Jim (@CORYorBUSTxNPC) June 25, 2017





“Hey, President Trump, (expletive) the Golden State Warriors! I’m a real warrior. I’ll come to the White House. I’ll be good and honorable. So invite me my man”

The 38-year-old Mitrione, who played nine games as a defensive end for the Giants in 2002, moved to a 12-5 pro record with Saturday’s victory.

MORE FROM YAHOO SPORTS

