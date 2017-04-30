MLS Snapshot: Atlanta United 1-3 D.C. United (video)

The game in 100 words (or less): Atlanta has been one of the most exciting teams in MLS over the opening two months of the season, but with a bit of luck and grit D.C. United spoiled the newcomers’ fun on Sunday afternoon. It was all the home side early on in the match, which was spearheaded by Kenwyne Jones‘ emphatic header, but D.C. responded well with some good pressure of their own. The win for D.C. moves Ben Olsen’s club into eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Atlanta still holds the sixth and final playoff position through eight matches as Gerardo Martino’s side sits on 11 points.

[ MORE: MLS roundup from Saturday’s action ]

Three moments that mattered

9′ — Hosts apply pressure and hit D.C. where it hurts — This is exactly why Atlanta brought in Kenwyne Jones. Big body and deadly heading ability. Can’t stop that.





25′ — D.C. unexpectedly pulls level — It certainly wasn’t how Lamar Neagle drew it up but he and D.C. somehow equalized before the half hour mark after some sloppy Atlanta defending.

Parkhurt own goal! They all count the same and it's 1-1! #ATLvDC pic.twitter.com/vffOKz0Xpj — Total MLS (@TotalMLS) April 30, 2017





36′ — Acosta runs wild — Atlanta will probably want to look back on this moment and make sure they do a better job covering the diminutive attacker next time.

Acosta! This is a brilliant solo run. DC have a 2-1 lead. #ATLvDCU pic.twitter.com/PCn5cQfsqj — Total MLS (@TotalMLS) April 30, 2017





[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]

Men of the match: Luciano Acosta

Goalscorers: Kenwyne Jones (9′), Michael Parkhurst — OG (25′), Luciano Acosta (36′), Sebastian Le Toux (55′)

Follow @MattReedFutbol